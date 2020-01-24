Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release Jan 24, 2020 10.05 a.m. EET

Rovio Entertainment Corp. Rovio establishes an employee share savings program

The Board of Directors of Rovio Entertainment Corporation decided to establish an employee share savings plan (ESS plan).

The objective of the ESS Plan is to motivate employees to invest in Rovio shares by offering them additional shares in relation to their investment after a designated holding period.

“Our employees are the cornerstone of our business. Through ESS plan we want to offer them an opportunity to become shareholders of Rovio with preferred conditions and thereby strengthen the alignment of our employees’ interests with the interests of Rovio and our shareholders”, says Kati Levoranta, CEO of Rovio.

The ESS Plan consists of annually commencing plan periods, each one consisting of a 12-month savings period and a holding period following the savings period. The ESS plan is offered to approximately 460 Rovio employees, excluding employees in China, United States, United Kingdom and Hatch Entertainment Ltd.

The employees will have an opportunity to save a proportion of their salaries and invest those savings in Rovio shares. The savings will be used for acquiring Rovio shares quarterly after the publication dates of the respective interim reports. Dividends paid for the shares will be reinvested in additional shares to be purchased from the market on the next potential acquisition date. As a reward for the commitment, Rovio grants the participating employees one free matching share (gross) for every two savings shares acquired with their savings, including the proportion to be paid in cash to cover applicable taxes and tax-related costs. The prerequisites for receiving the matching shares are continued employment and holding of savings shares until the end of the holding period. In the first plan period, the savings shares and the matching shares will be acquired by purchasing shares from the market.

Participation in the ESS plan is voluntary and the employees will be invited to participate in one plan period at a time. The first plan period commences on April 1, 2020 and ends on August 31, 2022. The holding period of the first plan period ends on August 31, 2022, after which matching shares will be paid out as soon as practicably possible. The total amount of all savings during the plan period may not exceed 2,100,000 euros. The Board of Directors will decide on potential following plan periods and their details separately.

