Joint Stock Company “Olainfarm” Management Board informs that for the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting on January 24, 2020 shareholders who in total represented 2 978 701 voting shares or 21.15% of voting capital were registered, therefore shareholders' meeting did not take place due to lack of quorum.
Olaine, January 24, 2020
Additional information:
Jānis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Ph.: +371 29178878 janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com
Olainfarm
Olaine Rigas rajons, LATVIA
Olainfarm LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: