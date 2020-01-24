Joint Stock Company “Olainfarm” Management Board informs that for the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting on January 24, 2020 shareholders who in total represented 2 978 701 voting shares or 21.15% of voting capital were registered, therefore shareholders' meeting did not take place due to lack of quorum.



