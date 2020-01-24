Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital Trust Plc



Dividend of 1.5p per share





Following the receipt of the final proceeds from the sale of OC Robotics earlier in the financial year, the Directors of Oxford Technology 2 VCT Plc are today declaring an interim capital dividend of 1.5 pence per share for the year to 29 February 2020.



The ex-dividend date is 6th February 2020.



The record date for the dividend is 7th February 2020.



The payment date is 21st February 2020.



Shareholders on the register on the record date will receive the dividend.







Further information:



Lucius Cary or Andrea Mica 01865 784466