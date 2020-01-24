24 JANUARY 2020
NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (“PDMR”)
Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) has been notified that in respect of the interim dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2020 paid on 24 January 2020, the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company through his participation in the Company's dividend investment scheme.
|PDMR
|Date acquired
|No. of shares acquired
|Purchase price
per share (£)
|Total current
shareholding
|Alastair Macbeth Conn
|24 January 2020
|16,118
|£0.610
|507,706
The Notification of Dealing Form for the above PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.
Enquiries:
Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000
Website: www.nvm.co.uk
NOTIFICATION OF DEALING FORM
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Alastair Macbeth Conn
2 Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Northern 2 VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800K2EJ4CM6G9K687
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 5p each
GB0005356430
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Issue of Ordinary Shares under the Company's dividend investment scheme
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s) £0.610
Volume(s) 16,118
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|Aggregate price £0.610
Aggregate volume 16,118
Aggregate total £9,831
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|24 January 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
Northern 2 VCT PLC
Newcastle Upon Tyne, UNITED KINGDOM