2 APRIL 2026

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR DEALINGS

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) has been notified that in respect of the allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Prospectus dated 17 September 2025 and the supplemental prospectus published on 18 December 2025, the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company.

PDMR Date acquired No. of shares acquired Purchase price

per share (£) Total current

shareholding Thomas Chambers 2 April 2026 78,850 0.5707 175,045

These notifications are made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Thomas Chambers 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Northern 2 VCT PLC b) LEI 213800K2EJ4CM6G9K687 4



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares of 5p each







GB0005356430 b)



Nature of the transaction



Allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Prospectus dated 17 September 2025 and supplemental prospectus published 18 December 2025 c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) £0.5707

Volume(s) 78,850 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2 April 2026 f) Place of the transaction XLON

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website and the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website) are not incorporated into, nor form part of, this announcement.