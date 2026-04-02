Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: Northern 2 VCT PLC Northern 2 VCT PLC

2 APRIL 2026

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

DIRECTOR/PDMR DEALINGS

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) has been notified that in respect of the allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Prospectus dated 17 September 2025 and the supplemental prospectus published on 18 December 2025, the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company.

PDMRDate acquiredNo. of shares acquiredPurchase price
per share (£)		Total current
shareholding
Thomas Chambers2 April 202678,8500.5707175,045

These notifications are made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameThomas Chambers   
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusDirector (PDMR)
b)Initial notification / amendmentInitial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameNorthern 2 VCT PLC
b)LEI213800K2EJ4CM6G9K687
4

 		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

 		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 5p each



GB0005356430
b)

 		Nature of the transaction

 		Allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Prospectus dated 17 September 2025 and supplemental prospectus published 18 December 2025
c)

 		Price(s) and volume(s)

  		Price(s) £0.5707
Volume(s) 78,850
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price		 

N/A - single transaction
e)Date of the transaction2 April 2026
f)Place of the transactionXLON

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website and the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website) are not incorporated into, nor form part of, this announcement.


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