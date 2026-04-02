2 APRIL 2026
NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC
DIRECTOR/PDMR DEALINGS
Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) has been notified that in respect of the allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Prospectus dated 17 September 2025 and the supplemental prospectus published on 18 December 2025, the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company.
|PDMR
|Date acquired
|No. of shares acquired
|Purchase price
per share (£)
|Total current
shareholding
|Thomas Chambers
|2 April 2026
|78,850
|0.5707
|175,045
These notifications are made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Thomas Chambers
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Director (PDMR)
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Northern 2 VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800K2EJ4CM6G9K687
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 5p each
GB0005356430
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the Prospectus dated 17 September 2025 and supplemental prospectus published 18 December 2025
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s) £0.5707
Volume(s) 78,850
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
N/A - single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2 April 2026
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
Enquiries:
Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts
The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website and the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website) are not incorporated into, nor form part of, this announcement.