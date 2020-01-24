Boston, MA, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Leaders, the world’s first sustainable business and leadership magazine, and Big Path Capital, impact investing’s investment bank, have selected SVN International Corp. (SVN) a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, as one of their top 100 companies in the global impact economy.

Formerly known as the RealLeaders 100, these awards honor companies that exemplify a new vision of capitalism – one that recognizes that doing good and adhering to key international sustainable development goals is also good for profits and growth. Real Leaders and Big Path Capital have developed the “MO (Momentum) Score” to analyze and rank each company’s positive impact. This metric uses data from key social impact assessments as well as company growth and revenue figures to calculate their “force for good.”

SVN was recognized for having nearly double the industry average for women and people of color. Since 2013, SVN’s board of directors has been 2/3 women. The company also brings capital to often neglected tertiary markets. In terms of growth, SVN has doubled its revenue in the past 3 years and expanded beyond North America to Europe, Asia and Australia. Founded in 1987, SVN is the youngest Top 10 commercial real estate brand in the world. SVN joins powerful global brands such as Tesla, Unilever, Vestas, Patagonia and Seventh Generation as winners of this prestigious award.

“SVN is honored to be named among 100 exemplary companies whose missions are to make the world a better place, said Kevin Maggiacomo, President and CEO of SVN International Corp. “Operating at the intersection of people and profit serves to elevate all of humanity while delivering economic value to SVN’s stakeholders. We look forward to continuing to pursue exponential growth through this vision of capitalism.”

“The Real Leaders Impact Award winners represent a new dynamic sector of the economy – one in which companies are achieving great financial, environmental and social returns, creating value for all their stakeholders,” said Michael Whelchel, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Big Path Capital.

“We cannot wait for politicians to solve the world’s problems,” says Mark Van Ness, Founder of Real Leaders. “Leaders in our everyday lives, including business leaders, are stepping up to fill the leadership void through their impact companies to benefit society.”

About SVN:

The SVN organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues and our communities. The SVN brand is comprised of over 1,600 advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation and inclusivity that enables all our advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchising-opportunities.

