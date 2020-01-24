BROOKFIELD, Wis., Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIBM”) (OTCQB: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank, announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the fourth quarter and year-end 2019.  Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019, was $2.0 million or $0.13 basic and $0.07 diluted earnings per share, compared to $3.3 million or $0.28 basic and $0.15 diluted earnings per share for the same period of 2018. 

Lower income for the year was the result of a few key factors:

  • The provision for loan losses was $0.8 million in 2019 compared to a $1.2 million reversal of provision in 2018.  Although credit quality measures overall were improved, as highlighted below, impairments on a few loans resulted in a provision to loan losses of $0.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to a reversal of $1.2 million for the same period of 2018. 
  • Total gains on the sale of SBA 7(a) loans for the year 2019 declined by $1.1 million compared to 2018 due to a $6 million decline in loans originated for sale and lower premiums on loans sold.  The decline reflects the broader industry experience for the year.
  • Cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 38 basis points from 2018 to 2019 as deposit pricing pressure for time deposits and money market accounts began building in the latter half of 2018 and continued into 2019.  As a result, the net interest margin declined by 14 basis points and net interest income declined by $0.5 million in 2019 compared to 2018.

Some highlights of 2019 included:

  • Mortgage division income before tax increased by $1.0 million for the full year compared to 2018, the result of an increase of approximately $55 million in residential loans originated for sale.
  • Tangible book value per share and stated book value per share at December 31, 2019, were $2.99 and $2.64 per share of common stock, respectively, reflecting increases of $0.17 and $0.19 versus the prior year-end.  The increases were due primarily to $2.0 million in net income; a $1.4 million improvement in accumulated other comprehensive income; and a $0.3 million discount to the carry value of the preferred stock repurchased in 2019, which was accretive to the common shareholders.
  • Although the cost of interest bearing liabilities was higher overall for the year, it declined by 13 basis points during the fourth quarter as renewing 12-month time deposits and money market accounts with one-year introductory rates were repriced in a lower rate environment.  
  • Non-performing assets, restructured loans, and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets and nonaccrual loans to total loans was 1.35% and 1.09%, respectively, at December 31, 2019, compared to 1.45% and 1.34%, respectively, at December 31, 2018.

Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, President and CEO of CIBM, commented, “Although we showed solid results in a number of areas where goals and budgets were met or exceeded – including our corporate banking and mortgage divisions – the higher loan loss provisions resulting from a few loans, higher cost of funds, and lower SBA originations were setbacks in 2019 that resulted in lower than expected overall operating results.  In the fourth quarter of 2019, management, working with the Board of Directors, commenced a targeted improvement process with objectives to drive better results in the future.  This process is directed at cost of funds, product mix and margins, cost controls and other matters related to the company’s culture, brand, and customer experience.”

Regarding preferred stock repurchases, he stated, “We settled our outstanding preferred stock repurchases during the fourth quarter of 2019 and early 2020.  This included the repurchase of 2,229 shares of preferred stock as part of the second of three planned modified Dutch auctions, and 4,923 preferred shares that were subject to repurchase pursuant to a negotiated repurchase agreement entered into in 2018.  The total purchase price was $5.1 million.  CIB Marine did not issue any new capital or debt to pay for the repurchases and no longer has any outstanding liabilities in its balance sheet for agreements to repurchase stock. Total repurchased shares to date amount to approximately 26% of the 60,000 shares of preferred stock originally issued in 2009 and the shares repurchased to date included 1,159 shares of Series B preferred stock, effectively terminating conversion rights equal to 4.6 million shares of common stock.

“CIB Marine plans to hold the third and final modified Dutch auction during the first half of 2020.  More information will be forthcoming,” he concluded.

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates eleven banking offices and four mortgage loan offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana.  More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data
         
 At or for the
 Quarters Ended 12 Months Ended
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31, December 31,December 31,
 20192019201920192018 20192018
         
 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Selected Statement of Operations Data        
Interest and dividend income$6,820 $7,035 $7,078 $7,015 $7,009  $27,948 $26,203 
Interest expense 2,030  2,183  2,256  2,178  2,064   8,647  6,422 
Net interest income 4,790  4,852  4,822  4,837  4,945   19,301  19,781 
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 715  327  (67) (158) (1,195)  817  (1,185)
Net interest income after provision for        
(reversal of) loan losses 4,075  4,525  4,889  4,995  6,140   18,484  20,966 
Noninterest income (1) 2,249  3,835  2,710  1,362  1,546   10,156  9,409 
Noninterest expense 6,879  7,233  6,557  5,505  6,415   26,174  25,847 
Income (loss) before income taxes (555) 1,127  1,042  852  1,271   2,466  4,528 
Income tax expense (benefit) (180) 93  281  229  313   423  1,188 
Net income (loss)$(375)$1,034 $761 $623 $958  $2,043 $3,340 
         
Common Share Data        
Basic net income (loss) per share (2)$(0.02)$0.07 $0.04 $0.03 $0.05  $0.13 $0.28 
Diluted net income (loss) per share (2) (0.02) 0.04  0.02  0.02  0.03   0.07  0.15 
Dividend 0.00  0.00  0.00  0.00  0.00   0.00  0.00 
Tangible book value per share (3) 2.99  3.03  2.97  2.90  2.82   2.99  2.82 
Book value per share (3) 2.64  2.68  2.60  2.53  2.45   2.64  2.45 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 18,646,427  18,455,408  18,290,674  18,232,169  18,232,169   18,406,663  18,209,096 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 32,329,533  32,536,354  33,009,983  32,815,744  32,757,855   32,711,639  35,139,642 
Financial Condition Data        
Total assets$703,791 $700,711 $708,270 $702,152 $721,259  $703,791 $721,259 
Loans 513,705  508,758  513,755  489,273  491,337   513,705  491,337 
Allowance for loan losses (8,007) (7,560) (7,251) (7,865) (7,947)  (8,007) (7,947)
Investment securities 120,398  120,648  124,784  123,500  121,281   120,398  121,281 
Deposits 530,190  557,745  535,367  542,938  536,931   530,190  536,931 
Borrowings 73,847  38,468  69,174  57,220  86,710   73,847  86,710 
Stockholders' equity 93,404  94,082  94,035  92,507  91,035   93,404  91,035 
Financial Ratios and Other Data        
Performance Ratios:        
Net interest margin (4) 2.86% 2.95% 2.89% 2.94% 2.89%  2.91% 3.05%
Net interest spread (5) 2.55% 2.62% 2.58% 2.64% 2.62%  2.60% 2.80%
Noninterest income to average assets (6) 1.28% 2.19% 1.52% 0.76% 0.84%  1.43% 1.37%
Noninterest expense to average assets 3.88% 4.14% 3.72% 3.14% 3.54%  3.72% 3.75%
Efficiency ratio (7) 97.57% 83.44% 87.45% 89.24% 99.18%  89.07% 88.44%
Earnings on average assets (8) -0.21% 0.59% 0.43% 0.36% 0.53%  0.29% 0.48%
Earnings on average equity (9) -1.56% 4.35% 3.28% 2.76% 4.23%  2.18% 3.52%
Asset Quality Ratios:        
Nonaccrual loans to loans (10) 1.09% 1.14% 1.12% 1.29% 1.34%  1.09% 1.34%
Nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and        
loans 90 days or more past due and still        
accruing to total loans (10) 1.38% 1.44% 1.45% 1.66% 1.62%  1.38% 1.62%
Nonperforming assets, restructured loans        
and loans 90 days or more past due and still        
accruing to total assets (10) 1.35% 1.40% 1.40% 1.51% 1.45%  1.35% 1.45%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (10) 1.56% 1.49% 1.41% 1.61% 1.62%  1.56% 1.62%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans,        
restructured loans and loans 90 days or        
more past due and still accruing (10) 112.66% 103.07% 97.34% 96.96% 99.72%  112.66% 99.72%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized        
to average loans (10) 0.21% 0.01% 0.44% (0.06%) (0.74%)  0.15% -0.29%
Capital Ratios:        
Total equity to total assets 13.27% 13.43% 13.28% 13.17% 12.62%  13.27% 12.62%
Total risk-based capital ratio 15.19% 15.18% 15.32% 15.56% 15.34%  15.19% 15.34%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.94% 13.93% 14.07% 14.31% 14.09%  13.94% 14.09%
Leverage capital ratio 10.71% 10.86% 10.64% 10.39% 10.10%  10.71% 10.10%
Other Data:        
Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 176  182  180  177  183   176  183 
Number of banking facilities 11  11  11  11  11   11  11 
         
(1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities.
(2) Net income available to common stockholders in the calculation of earnings per share includes the difference between the carrying amount less the consideration paid for redeemed preferred stock of $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2019 and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, and $1.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.
(3) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested Restricted Stock Awards.
(4) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets.
(5) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities.
(7) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities.
(8) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets.
(9) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity.
(10) Excludes loans held for sale.
 


 
CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
      
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
 20192019201920192018
 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares)
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$8,970 $9,582 $8,791 $8,168 $13,037 
Reverse repurchase agreements 11,196  4,083  18,347  42,729  58,662 
Securities available for sale 117,972  118,211  122,365  121,115  118,926 
Equity securities at fair value 2,426  2,437  2,419  2,385  2,355 
Loans held for sale 16,928  25,347  8,450  4,467  4,632 
      
Loans 513,705  508,758  513,755  489,273  491,337 
Allowance for loan losses (8,007) (7,560) (7,251) (7,865) (7,947)
Net loans 505,698  501,198  506,504  481,408  483,390 
      
Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 2,587  926  2,363  2,003  3,172 
Premises and equipment, net 4,274  4,504  4,643  4,538  4,498 
Accrued interest receivable 1,486  1,646  1,820  1,873  1,570 
Deferred tax assets, net 20,069  20,455  20,703  21,156  21,422 
Other real estate owned, net 2,396  2,466  2,466  2,466  2,486 
Bank owned life insurance 4,691  4,666  4,640  4,613  4,590 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 154  159  165  171  176 
Other assets (1) 4,944  5,031  4,594  5,060  2,343 
Total Assets$703,791 $700,711 $708,270 $702,152 $721,259 
      
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing demand$70,175 $63,694 $62,424 $62,553 $63,507 
Interest-bearing demand 45,512  50,683  32,649  32,467  33,660 
Savings 204,976  202,866  192,133  188,110  181,432 
Time 209,527  240,502  248,161  259,808  258,332 
Total deposits 530,190  557,745  535,367  542,938  536,931 
Short-term borrowings 73,847  38,468  69,174  57,220  86,710 
Accrued interest payable 603  711  725  727  710 
Other liabilities (1) 5,747  9,705  8,969  8,760  5,873 
Total liabilities 610,387  606,629  614,235  609,645  630,224 
      
Stockholders' Equity      
Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at December 31, 2019; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 40,888 shares of series A and 3,217 shares of series B; convertible; $44.1 million aggregate liquidation preference 37,490  37,489  39,384  39,384  39,384 
Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 18,868,329 and 18,455,610 issued shares; 18,657,282 and 18,244,563 outstanding shares at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (2) 18,868  18,868  18,543  18,456  18,456 
Capital surplus 161,175  161,110  160,991  160,930  160,815 
Accumulated deficit (123,753) (123,377) (124,412) (125,173) (125,796)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net 158  526  63  (556) (1,290)
Treasury stock 221,902 shares at cost (534) (534) (534) (534) (534)
Total stockholders' equity 93,404  94,082  94,035  92,507  91,035 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$703,791 $700,711 $708,270 $702,152 $721,259 
      
(1) The adoption of the new lease accounting standards effective January 1, 2019, resulted in $2.8 million of operating lease right-of-use assets being recorded in other assets, net and a corresponding liability in other liabilities.
(2) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 815,395 shares and 1,005,915 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at December 31,2019 and 2018, respectively.
      


 
CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
         
 At or for the
 Quarters Ended 12 Months Ended
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31, December 31,December 31,
 20192019201920192018 2019
2018
         
 (Dollars in thousands)
         
Interest Income        
Loans$5,793 $5,992 $5,811 $5,693 $5,686  $23,289 $21,821 
Loans held for sale 195  152  97  85  86   529  388 
Securities 764  810  868  804  828   3,246  3,043 
Other investments 68  81  302  433  409   884  951 
Total interest income 6,820  7,035  7,078  7,015  7,009   27,948  26,203 
         
Interest Expense        
Deposits 1,856  2,027  1,949  1,805  1,547   7,637  4,876 
Short-term borrowings 174  156  307  373  517   1,010  1,546 
Total interest expense 2,030  2,183  2,256  2,178  2,064   8,647  6,422 
Net interest income 4,790  4,852  4,822  4,837  4,945   19,301  19,781 
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 715  327  (67) (158) (1,195)  817  (1,185)
Net interest income after provision for        
(reversal of) loan losses 4,075  4,525  4,889  4,995  6,140   18,484  20,966 
         
Noninterest Income        
Deposit service charges 98  101  95  83  79   377  405 
Other service fees 23  30  29  20  31   102  135 
Mortgage banking revenue, net 2,112  2,936  2,148  978  1,057   8,174  6,346 
Other income 129  150  179  165  143   623  601 
Net gains on sale of securities available for sale 0  0  0  0  0   0  15 
Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities (11) 18  34  30  23   71  (52)
Net gains (losses) on sale of assets and (writedowns) (102) 600  225  86  213   809  1,959 
Total noninterest income 2,249  3,835  2,710  1,362  1,546   10,156  9,409 
         
Noninterest Expense        
Compensation and employee benefits 4,701  5,309  4,445  3,687  4,206   18,142  17,458 
Equipment 394  335  353  335  364   1,417  1,363 
Occupancy and premises 460  420  437  456  423   1,773  1,640 
Data Processing 157  165  160  166  169   648  669 
Federal deposit insurance (10) (5) 66  82  74   133  222 
Professional services 320  198  207  140  270   865  1,349 
Telephone and data communication 81  86  83  78  86   328  321 
Insurance 59  70  52  53  47   234  231 
Other expense 717  655  754  508  776   2,634  2,594 
Total noninterest expense 6,879  7,233  6,557  5,505  6,415   26,174  25,847 
Income (losses) from operations        
before income taxes (555) 1,127  1,042  852  1,271   2,466  4,528 
Income tax expense (benefit) (180) 93  281  229  313   423  1,188 
Net income (loss) (375) 1,034  761  623  958   2,043  3,340 
Preferred stock dividend 0  0  0  0  0   0  0 
Discount from repurchase of preferred stock 0  308  0  0  0   308  1,808 
Net income (loss) allocated to        
 common stockholders$(375)$1,342 $761 $623 $958  $2,351 $5,148 
         