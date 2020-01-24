BROOKFIELD, Wis., Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIBM”) (OTCQB: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank, announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the fourth quarter and year-end 2019. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019, was $2.0 million or $0.13 basic and $0.07 diluted earnings per share, compared to $3.3 million or $0.28 basic and $0.15 diluted earnings per share for the same period of 2018.
Lower income for the year was the result of a few key factors:
Some highlights of 2019 included:
Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, President and CEO of CIBM, commented, “Although we showed solid results in a number of areas where goals and budgets were met or exceeded – including our corporate banking and mortgage divisions – the higher loan loss provisions resulting from a few loans, higher cost of funds, and lower SBA originations were setbacks in 2019 that resulted in lower than expected overall operating results. In the fourth quarter of 2019, management, working with the Board of Directors, commenced a targeted improvement process with objectives to drive better results in the future. This process is directed at cost of funds, product mix and margins, cost controls and other matters related to the company’s culture, brand, and customer experience.”
Regarding preferred stock repurchases, he stated, “We settled our outstanding preferred stock repurchases during the fourth quarter of 2019 and early 2020. This included the repurchase of 2,229 shares of preferred stock as part of the second of three planned modified Dutch auctions, and 4,923 preferred shares that were subject to repurchase pursuant to a negotiated repurchase agreement entered into in 2018. The total purchase price was $5.1 million. CIB Marine did not issue any new capital or debt to pay for the repurchases and no longer has any outstanding liabilities in its balance sheet for agreements to repurchase stock. Total repurchased shares to date amount to approximately 26% of the 60,000 shares of preferred stock originally issued in 2009 and the shares repurchased to date included 1,159 shares of Series B preferred stock, effectively terminating conversion rights equal to 4.6 million shares of common stock.
“CIB Marine plans to hold the third and final modified Dutch auction during the first half of 2020. More information will be forthcoming,” he concluded.
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates eleven banking offices and four mortgage loan offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as “may,” “project,” “are confident,” “should be,” “intend,” “predict,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine’s operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.
There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.
Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine’s control, include but are not limited to:
These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.
|CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
|Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data
|At or for the
|Quarters Ended
|12 Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Selected Statement of Operations Data
|Interest and dividend income
|$
|6,820
|$
|7,035
|$
|7,078
|$
|7,015
|$
|7,009
|$
|27,948
|$
|26,203
|Interest expense
|2,030
|2,183
|2,256
|2,178
|2,064
|8,647
|6,422
|Net interest income
|4,790
|4,852
|4,822
|4,837
|4,945
|19,301
|19,781
|Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
|715
|327
|(67
|)
|(158
|)
|(1,195
|)
|817
|(1,185
|)
|Net interest income after provision for
|(reversal of) loan losses
|4,075
|4,525
|4,889
|4,995
|6,140
|18,484
|20,966
|Noninterest income (1)
|2,249
|3,835
|2,710
|1,362
|1,546
|10,156
|9,409
|Noninterest expense
|6,879
|7,233
|6,557
|5,505
|6,415
|26,174
|25,847
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(555
|)
|1,127
|1,042
|852
|1,271
|2,466
|4,528
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(180
|)
|93
|281
|229
|313
|423
|1,188
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(375
|)
|$
|1,034
|$
|761
|$
|623
|$
|958
|$
|2,043
|$
|3,340
|Common Share Data
|Basic net income (loss) per share (2)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.28
|Diluted net income (loss) per share (2)
|(0.02
|)
|0.04
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|0.07
|0.15
|Dividend
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Tangible book value per share (3)
|2.99
|3.03
|2.97
|2.90
|2.82
|2.99
|2.82
|Book value per share (3)
|2.64
|2.68
|2.60
|2.53
|2.45
|2.64
|2.45
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|18,646,427
|18,455,408
|18,290,674
|18,232,169
|18,232,169
|18,406,663
|18,209,096
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|32,329,533
|32,536,354
|33,009,983
|32,815,744
|32,757,855
|32,711,639
|35,139,642
|Financial Condition Data
|Total assets
|$
|703,791
|$
|700,711
|$
|708,270
|$
|702,152
|$
|721,259
|$
|703,791
|$
|721,259
|Loans
|513,705
|508,758
|513,755
|489,273
|491,337
|513,705
|491,337
|Allowance for loan losses
|(8,007
|)
|(7,560
|)
|(7,251
|)
|(7,865
|)
|(7,947
|)
|(8,007
|)
|(7,947
|)
|Investment securities
|120,398
|120,648
|124,784
|123,500
|121,281
|120,398
|121,281
|Deposits
|530,190
|557,745
|535,367
|542,938
|536,931
|530,190
|536,931
|Borrowings
|73,847
|38,468
|69,174
|57,220
|86,710
|73,847
|86,710
|Stockholders' equity
|93,404
|94,082
|94,035
|92,507
|91,035
|93,404
|91,035
|Financial Ratios and Other Data
|Performance Ratios:
|Net interest margin (4)
|2.86
|%
|2.95
|%
|2.89
|%
|2.94
|%
|2.89
|%
|2.91
|%
|3.05
|%
|Net interest spread (5)
|2.55
|%
|2.62
|%
|2.58
|%
|2.64
|%
|2.62
|%
|2.60
|%
|2.80
|%
|Noninterest income to average assets (6)
|1.28
|%
|2.19
|%
|1.52
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.84
|%
|1.43
|%
|1.37
|%
|Noninterest expense to average assets
|3.88
|%
|4.14
|%
|3.72
|%
|3.14
|%
|3.54
|%
|3.72
|%
|3.75
|%
|Efficiency ratio (7)
|97.57
|%
|83.44
|%
|87.45
|%
|89.24
|%
|99.18
|%
|89.07
|%
|88.44
|%
|Earnings on average assets (8)
|-0.21
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.48
|%
|Earnings on average equity (9)
|-1.56
|%
|4.35
|%
|3.28
|%
|2.76
|%
|4.23
|%
|2.18
|%
|3.52
|%
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Nonaccrual loans to loans (10)
|1.09
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.34
|%
|Nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and
|loans 90 days or more past due and still
|accruing to total loans (10)
|1.38
|%
|1.44
|%
|1.45
|%
|1.66
|%
|1.62
|%
|1.38
|%
|1.62
|%
|Nonperforming assets, restructured loans
|and loans 90 days or more past due and still
|accruing to total assets (10)
|1.35
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.45
|%
|1.35
|%
|1.45
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans (10)
|1.56
|%
|1.49
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.61
|%
|1.62
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.62
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans,
|restructured loans and loans 90 days or
|more past due and still accruing (10)
|112.66
|%
|103.07
|%
|97.34
|%
|96.96
|%
|99.72
|%
|112.66
|%
|99.72
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized
|to average loans (10)
|0.21
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.44
|%
|(0.06
|%)
|(0.74
|%)
|0.15
|%
|-0.29
|%
|Capital Ratios:
|Total equity to total assets
|13.27
|%
|13.43
|%
|13.28
|%
|13.17
|%
|12.62
|%
|13.27
|%
|12.62
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|15.19
|%
|15.18
|%
|15.32
|%
|15.56
|%
|15.34
|%
|15.19
|%
|15.34
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|13.94
|%
|13.93
|%
|14.07
|%
|14.31
|%
|14.09
|%
|13.94
|%
|14.09
|%
|Leverage capital ratio
|10.71
|%
|10.86
|%
|10.64
|%
|10.39
|%
|10.10
|%
|10.71
|%
|10.10
|%
|Other Data:
|Number of employees (full-time equivalent)
|176
|182
|180
|177
|183
|176
|183
|Number of banking facilities
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|(1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities.
|(2) Net income available to common stockholders in the calculation of earnings per share includes the difference between the carrying amount less the consideration paid for redeemed preferred stock of $0.3 million for the third quarter of 2019 and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, and $1.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.
|(3) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested Restricted Stock Awards.
|(4) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets.
|(5) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities.
|(6) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities.
|(7) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities.
|(8) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets.
|(9) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity.
|(10) Excludes loans held for sale.
|CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|(Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|8,970
|$
|9,582
|$
|8,791
|$
|8,168
|$
|13,037
|Reverse repurchase agreements
|11,196
|4,083
|18,347
|42,729
|58,662
|Securities available for sale
|117,972
|118,211
|122,365
|121,115
|118,926
|Equity securities at fair value
|2,426
|2,437
|2,419
|2,385
|2,355
|Loans held for sale
|16,928
|25,347
|8,450
|4,467
|4,632
|Loans
|513,705
|508,758
|513,755
|489,273
|491,337
|Allowance for loan losses
|(8,007
|)
|(7,560
|)
|(7,251
|)
|(7,865
|)
|(7,947
|)
|Net loans
|505,698
|501,198
|506,504
|481,408
|483,390
|Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
|2,587
|926
|2,363
|2,003
|3,172
|Premises and equipment, net
|4,274
|4,504
|4,643
|4,538
|4,498
|Accrued interest receivable
|1,486
|1,646
|1,820
|1,873
|1,570
|Deferred tax assets, net
|20,069
|20,455
|20,703
|21,156
|21,422
|Other real estate owned, net
|2,396
|2,466
|2,466
|2,466
|2,486
|Bank owned life insurance
|4,691
|4,666
|4,640
|4,613
|4,590
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|154
|159
|165
|171
|176
|Other assets (1)
|4,944
|5,031
|4,594
|5,060
|2,343
|Total Assets
|$
|703,791
|$
|700,711
|$
|708,270
|$
|702,152
|$
|721,259
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|70,175
|$
|63,694
|$
|62,424
|$
|62,553
|$
|63,507
|Interest-bearing demand
|45,512
|50,683
|32,649
|32,467
|33,660
|Savings
|204,976
|202,866
|192,133
|188,110
|181,432
|Time
|209,527
|240,502
|248,161
|259,808
|258,332
|Total deposits
|530,190
|557,745
|535,367
|542,938
|536,931
|Short-term borrowings
|73,847
|38,468
|69,174
|57,220
|86,710
|Accrued interest payable
|603
|711
|725
|727
|710
|Other liabilities (1)
|5,747
|9,705
|8,969
|8,760
|5,873
|Total liabilities
|610,387
|606,629
|614,235
|609,645
|630,224
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at December 31, 2019; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 40,888 shares of series A and 3,217 shares of series B; convertible; $44.1 million aggregate liquidation preference
|37,490
|37,489
|39,384
|39,384
|39,384
|Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 18,868,329 and 18,455,610 issued shares; 18,657,282 and 18,244,563 outstanding shares at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (2)
|18,868
|18,868
|18,543
|18,456
|18,456
|Capital surplus
|161,175
|161,110
|160,991
|160,930
|160,815
|Accumulated deficit
|(123,753
|)
|(123,377
|)
|(124,412
|)
|(125,173
|)
|(125,796
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net
|158
|526
|63
|(556
|)
|(1,290
|)
|Treasury stock 221,902 shares at cost
|(534
|)
|(534
|)
|(534
|)
|(534
|)
|(534
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|93,404
|94,082
|94,035
|92,507
|91,035
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|703,791
|$
|700,711
|$
|708,270
|$
|702,152
|$
|721,259
|(1) The adoption of the new lease accounting standards effective January 1, 2019, resulted in $2.8 million of operating lease right-of-use assets being recorded in other assets, net and a corresponding liability in other liabilities.
|(2) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 815,395 shares and 1,005,915 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at December 31,2019 and 2018, respectively.
|CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|At or for the
|Quarters Ended
|12 Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest Income
|Loans
|$
|5,793
|$
|5,992
|$
|5,811
|$
|5,693
|$
|5,686
|$
|23,289
|$
|21,821
|Loans held for sale
|195
|152
|97
|85
|86
|529
|388
|Securities
|764
|810
|868
|804
|828
|3,246
|3,043
|Other investments
|68
|81
|302
|433
|409
|884
|951
|Total interest income
|6,820
|7,035
|7,078
|7,015
|7,009
|27,948
|26,203
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|1,856
|2,027
|1,949
|1,805
|1,547
|7,637
|4,876
|Short-term borrowings
|174
|156
|307
|373
|517
|1,010
|1,546
|Total interest expense
|2,030
|2,183
|2,256
|2,178
|2,064
|8,647
|6,422
|Net interest income
|4,790
|4,852
|4,822
|4,837
|4,945
|19,301
|19,781
|Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
|715
|327
|(67
|)
|(158
|)
|(1,195
|)
|817
|(1,185
|)
|Net interest income after provision for
|(reversal of) loan losses
|4,075
|4,525
|4,889
|4,995
|6,140
|18,484
|20,966
|Noninterest Income
|Deposit service charges
|98
|101
|95
|83
|79
|377
|405
|Other service fees
|23
|30
|29
|20
|31
|102
|135
|Mortgage banking revenue, net
|2,112
|2,936
|2,148
|978
|1,057
|8,174
|6,346
|Other income
|129
|150
|179
|165
|143
|623
|601
|Net gains on sale of securities available for sale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities
|(11
|)
|18
|34
|30
|23
|71
|(52
|)
|Net gains (losses) on sale of assets and (writedowns)
|(102
|)
|600
|225
|86
|213
|809
|1,959
|Total noninterest income
|2,249
|3,835
|2,710
|1,362
|1,546
|10,156
|9,409
|Noninterest Expense
|Compensation and employee benefits
|4,701
|5,309
|4,445
|3,687
|4,206
|18,142
|17,458
|Equipment
|394
|335
|353
|335
|364
|1,417
|1,363
|Occupancy and premises
|460
|420
|437
|456
|423
|1,773
|1,640
|Data Processing
|157
|165
|160
|166
|169
|648
|669
|Federal deposit insurance
|(10
|)
|(5
|)
|66
|82
|74
|133
|222
|Professional services
|320
|198
|207
|140
|270
|865
|1,349
|Telephone and data communication
|81
|86
|83
|78
|86
|328
|321
|Insurance
|59
|70
|52
|53
|47
|234
|231
|Other expense
|717
|655
|754
|508
|776
|2,634
|2,594
|Total noninterest expense
|6,879
|7,233
|6,557
|5,505
|6,415
|26,174
|25,847
|Income (losses) from operations
|before income taxes
|(555
|)
|1,127
|1,042
|852
|1,271
|2,466
|4,528
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(180
|)
|93
|281
|229
|313
|423
|1,188
|Net income (loss)
|(375
|)
|1,034
|761
|623
|958
|2,043
|3,340
|Preferred stock dividend
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Discount from repurchase of preferred stock
|0
|308
|0
|0
|0
|308
|1,808
|Net income (loss) allocated to
|common stockholders
|$
|(375
|)
|$
|1,342
|$
|761
|$
|623
|$
|958
|$
|2,351
|$
|5,148
