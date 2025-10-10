CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIB Marine”) (OTCQX: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025. Improved net interest income and stronger mortgage operations both contributed to better operating results during the third quarter, compared to the prior quarter and the same period last year, as outlined below.  

Net income for the quarter was $0.9 million, or $0.68 basic and $0.65 diluted earnings per share, compared to $1.1 million, or $0.79 basic and $0.59 diluted earnings per share, for the same period of 2024. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $1.9 million, or $1.41 basic and $1.37 diluted earnings per share, compared to $1.7 million, or $1.27 basic and $0.94 diluted earnings per share, for the same period of 2024, excluding the effects of the sale-leaseback transaction gain on sale in 2024.

Financial highlights for the quarter and nine-month period include:

  • Net interest margin rose to 2.78%, up from 2.69% in the second quarter of 2025 and 2.55% in the third quarter of 2024. The cost of funds for the quarter declined 62 basis points compared to the same period in 2024, due to the repricing of interest-bearing liabilities in a lower-cost interest rate environment, while yields on earning assets declined by 26 basis points. The net interest margin improved to 2.69% for the nine-month period, up from 2.41% for the same period of 2024 as a 51 basis point decline in the cost of funds outpaced a 15 basis point decrease in yields on earning assets. Net interest income increased $0.1 million for the quarter compared to the second quarter of 2025, rose nominally compared to the same quarter in 2024, and was up $0.7 million for the nine months ended September 30th compared to the same period of 2024. Although net interest margins increased, net interest income saw only modest growth in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 primarily due to a $56 million decline in average loan balances and an $8 million decrease in average non-interest bearing checking account balances. The decline in loan balances was partly due to prior-year efforts to reduce loan balances in support of preferred stock redemption, as well as a higher-than-expected volume of early payoffs in 2025 for reasons unrelated to service.
  • Quarter-end loan balances declined by $10 million from June 30, 2025, and by $52 million from December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio rose from 1.26% at December 31, 2024, and 1.32% at June 30, 2025, to 1.33% at September 30, 2025, primarily due to prior deterioration in the Federal Reserve’s economic forecasts used in the Company’s credit loss analysis.   While the forecast has recently begun to improve, our portfolio mix has shifted toward commercial loans, which carry higher reserve rates than residential loans. Additionally, we increased the allowance for certain non-accrual loans, which are evaluated at an individual loan level.
  • As of September 30, 2025, non-performing assets represented 0.75% of total assets, and non-accrual loans accounted for 0.95% of total loans--up from 0.68% and 0.85%, respectively, on June 30, 2025, and 0.68% and 0.81% on December 31, 2024. Business plans continue to target higher loan balances by year-end 2025, primarily driven by anticipated growth in the commercial segments.   As of quarter-end, non-performing loans, other real estate loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty and loans 90 days or more past due but still accruing totaled 1.87% of total assets compared to 1.85% at June 30, 2025, 0.97% at March 31, 2025, and 0.98% at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to two commercial loans—one a restructured loan in the transportation industry, and the other 90 days or more past due but still accruing and in the process of collection.
  • The Banking Division reported net income of $2.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, a $0.2 million improvement over the same period in 2024 excluding the sale-leaseback transaction gain on sale, driven primarily by higher net interest margins and continued cost controls, but limited by a decline in the loan portfolio. The Mortgage Division’s $0.1 million net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, is an improvement of $0.1 million over the prior year. This modest gain reflects the reduction in lending staff noted in the first-quarter earnings release. The net remaining Other Division, comprised primarily of parent company operations, had a net loss of $0.7 million with roughly one-third of that amount attributed to subordinated debt interest expense.

Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIB Marine’s President and CEO, commented, “Improved net interest margins and disciplined expense management contributed to stronger results from the Banking Division. While loan balances declined, our commercial team continues to build momentum, with growth targeted by year-end. The Mortgage Division posted modest gains in operating results, supported by increased refinance activity. Despite reduced staffing, expense controls continue to support improved operating results and our team remains well-positioned to perform in a competitive market.”

He concluded, “In early October 2025, CIBM Bank received regulatory approval and distributed $3 million in capital to its parent company, CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. The parent company also maintains a $2 million line of credit, though no draws have been made to date. These available resources support the 2025 common stock repurchase program, which authorizes up to $1 million in buybacks. During the third quarter, 4,800 shares were repurchased through open-market transactions for a total of $170,820 at an average price of $35.59 per share. Year to date, 20,312 shares have been repurchased for $667,558 at an average price of $32.87 per share. Provided current trends continue, we expect to complete the repurchase program by year-end.”

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates nine banking offices in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana, and has mortgage loan officers and/or offices in six states. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as “may,” “project,” “are confident,” “should be,” “intend,” “predict,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine’s operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.

There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.

Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine’s control, include but are not limited to:

  • operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;
  • economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine’s banking business;
  • the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and
  • the risk that CIB Marine’s analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
J. Brian Chaffin, President & CEO
(217) 355-0900
brian.chaffin@cibmbank.com



CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data
         
 At or for the
 Quarters Ended 9 Months Ended
 September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,September 30,September 30,
  2025  2025  2025  2024  2024   2025  2024 
 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Selected Statement of Operations Data:        
Interest and dividend income$10,780 $11,017 $10,941 $11,408 $12,283  $32,738 $36,136 
Interest expense 5,196  5,541  5,652  6,259  6,707   16,389  20,444 
Net interest income 5,584  5,476  5,289  5,149  5,576   16,349  15,692 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (90) 9  42  (332) (113)  (39) (131)
Net interest income after provision for        
(reversal of) credit losses 5,674  5,467  5,247  5,481  5,689   16,388  15,823 
Noninterest income (1) 1,908  1,765  1,552  1,724  2,897   5,225  11,428 
Noninterest expense 6,375  6,311  6,373  6,678  7,163   19,059  20,488 
Income before income taxes 1,207  921  426  527  1,423   2,554  6,763 
Income tax expense 299  253  105  123  347   657  1,725 
Net income (loss)$908 $668 $321 $404 $1,076  $1,897 $5,038 
         
Common Share Data:        
Basic net income (loss) per share (2)$0.68 $0.50 $0.24 $0.60 $0.79  $1.41 $3.73 
Diluted net income (loss) per share (2) 0.65  0.48  0.23  0.54  0.59   1.37  2.75 
Dividend 0.00  0.00  0.00  0.00  0.00   0.00  0.00 
Tangible book value per share (3) 60.72  59.55  58.46  57.37  57.80   60.72  57.80 
Book value per share (3) 60.77  59.59  58.51  57.42  56.06   60.77  56.06 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 1,345,233  1,349,613  1,348,995  1,357,737  1,357,259   1,341,077  1,351,205 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 1,391,648  1,397,365  1,396,274  1,507,344  1,833,586   1,388,222  1,828,956 
Financial Condition Data:        
Total assets$836,760 $838,441 $852,018 $866,474 $888,283  $836,760 $888,283 
Loans 655,620  665,393  684,787  697,093  707,310   655,620  707,310 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (8,721) (8,793) (8,818) (8,790) (8,973)  (8,721) (8,973)
Investment securities 128,214  126,795  124,109  120,339  120,349   128,214  120,349 
Deposits 702,078  684,480  692,028  692,378  747,168   702,078  747,168 
Borrowings 39,245  59,292  67,214  81,735  33,583   39,245  33,583 
Stockholders' equity 81,789  80,492  79,309  77,961  92,358   81,789  92,358 
Financial Ratios and Other Data:        
Performance Ratios:        
Net interest margin (4) 2.78%  2.69%  2.62%  2.44%  2.55%   2.69%  2.41% 
Net interest spread (5) 2.17%  2.06%  1.99%  1.74%  1.81%   2.07%  1.71% 
Noninterest income to average assets (6) 0.91%  0.83%  0.73%  0.82%  1.25%   0.82%  1.69% 
Noninterest expense to average assets 3.06%  3.00%  3.05%  3.06%  3.17%   3.04%  3.04% 
Efficiency ratio (7) 85.33%  87.24%  93.65%  96.17%  85.32%   88.61%  75.67% 
Earnings (loss) on average assets (8) 0.44%  0.32%  0.15%  0.19%  0.48%   0.30%  0.75% 
Earnings (loss) on average equity (9) 4.46%  3.36%  1.65%  1.94%  4.71%   3.18%  7.74% 
Asset Quality Ratios:        
Nonaccrual loans to loans (10) 0.95%  0.85%  0.84%  0.81%  0.44%   0.95%  0.44% 
Nonperformance assets to total assets (11) 0.75%  0.68%  0.67%  0.68%  0.38%   0.75%  0.38% 
Nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past due and still        
accruing to total loans 2.38%  2.33%  1.21%  1.19%  1.68%   2.38%  1.68% 
Nonaccrual loans, OREO, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past        
due and still accruing to total assets 1.87%  1.85%  0.97%  0.98%  1.36%   1.87%  1.36% 
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (10) 1.33%  1.32%  1.29%  1.26%  1.27%   1.33%  1.27% 
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (10) 55.78%  56.76%  106.25%  105.95%  75.68%   55.78%  75.68% 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized to average loans (10) 0.00%  -0.02%  -0.01%  -0.01%  -0.01%   -0.01%  0.02% 
Capital Ratios:        
Total equity to total assets 9.77%  9.60%  9.31%  9.00%  10.40%   9.77%  10.40% 
Total risk-based capital ratio 13.90%  13.55%  13.34%  13.02%  14.54%   13.90%  14.54% 
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.15%  10.82%  10.62%  10.33%  11.90%   11.15%  11.90% 
Leverage capital ratio 8.88%  8.54%  8.40%  8.14%  9.30%   8.88%  9.30% 
Other Data:        
Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 143  144  152  165  170   143  170 
Number of banking facilities 9  9  9  9  9   9  9 
         
(1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities.
(2) Net income available to common stockholders in the calculation of earnings per share includes the difference between the carrying amount less the consideration paid for redeemed preferred stock of $0.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
(3) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards.
(4) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets.
(5) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities.
(7) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities.
(8) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets.
(9) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity.
(10) Excludes loans held for sale.
(11)Nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans, nonaccrual securities, and other real estate owned.



CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
      
 September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,
  2025  2025  2025  2024  2024 
 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares)
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$19,016 $10,363 $7,717 $6,748 $13,814 
Reverse repurchase agreements -  -  -  -  - 
Securities available for sale 126,017  124,618  121,939  118,206  118,145 
Equity securities at fair value 2,197  2,177  2,170  2,133  2,204 
Loans held for sale 7,287  7,733  7,685  13,291  19,472 
      
Loans 655,620  665,393  684,787  697,093  707,310 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (8,721) (8,793) (8,818) (8,790) (8,973)
Net loans 646,899  656,600  675,969  688,303  698,337 
      
Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 2,195  3,401  2,607  2,607  2,238 
Premises and equipment, net 1,731  1,660  1,486  1,570  1,526 
Accrued interest receivable 2,803  2,733  2,680  2,651  2,926 
Deferred tax assets, net 11,745  12,160  12,529  12,955  12,796 
Other real estate owned, net -  -  -  200  211 
Bank owned life insurance 6,589  6,536  6,486  6,437  6,388 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 64  64  64  64  64 
Other assets 10,217  10,396  10,686  11,309  10,162 
Total assets$836,760 $838,441 $852,018 $866,474 $888,283 
      
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing demand$95,307 $87,479 $98,403 $86,886 $95,471 
Interest-bearing demand 107,512  74,921  77,620  84,833  90,095 
Savings 222,450  226,663  232,046  224,960  234,969 
Time 276,809  295,417  283,959  295,699  326,633 
Total deposits 702,078  684,480  692,028  692,378  747,168 
Short-term borrowings 29,458  49,514  57,444  71,973  23,829 
Long-term borrowings 9,787  9,778  9,770  9,762  9,754 
Accrued interest payable 1,456  1,656  1,614  1,911  2,101 
Other liabilities 12,192  12,521  11,853  12,489  13,073 
Total liabilities 754,971  757,949  772,709  788,513  795,925 
      
Stockholders' Equity     
Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at periods prior to December 31, 2024; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 14,633 shares of series A and 1,610 shares of series B; convertible; $16.2 million aggregate liquidation preference -  -  -  -  13,806 
Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 1,385,842 and 1,372,642 issued shares; 1,346,597 and 1,358,473 outstanding shares at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (1) 1,386  1,386  1,383  1,372  1,372 
Capital surplus 182,003  181,908  181,801  181,708  181,603 
Accumulated deficit (97,591) (98,498) (99,167) (99,487) (100,297)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (2,808) (3,273) (3,939) (5,098) (3,592)
Treasury stock, 39,967 shares on September 30, 2025 and 14,791 shares December 31, 2024 (2) (1,201) (1,031) (769) (534) (534)
Total stockholders' equity 81,789  80,492  79,309  77,961  92,358 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$836,760 $838,441 $852,018 $866,474 $888,283 
      
(1) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 45,546 shares and 42,259 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
(2) Treasury stock includes 722 shares held by subsidiary bank CIBM Bank.
      



CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
         
 At or for the
 Quarters Ended 9 Months Ended
 September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,September 30,September 30,
  2025  2025  2025  2024  2024   2025  2024 
 (Dollars in thousands)
         
Interest Income        
Loans$9,347 $9,653 $9,623 $9,999 $10,573  $28,623 $31,549 
Loans held for sale 123  149  137  215  300   409  655 
Securities 1,229  1,186  1,150  1,151  1,183   3,565  3,631 
Other investments 81  29  31  43  227   141  301 
Total interest income 10,780  11,017  10,941  11,408  12,283   32,738  36,136 
         
Interest Expense        
Deposits 4,772  4,795  5,029  5,638  6,354   14,596  19,047 
Short-term borrowings 302  625  504  500  232   1,431  1,035 
Long-term borrowings 122  121  119  121  121   362  362 
Total interest expense 5,196  5,541  5,652  6,259  6,707   16,389  20,444 
Net interest income 5,584  5,476  5,289  5,149  5,576   16,349  15,692 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (90) 9  42  (332) (113)  (39) (131)
Net interest income after provision for        
(reversal of) credit losses 5,674  5,467  5,247  5,481  5,689   16,388  15,823 
         
Noninterest Income        
Deposit service charges 62  65  59  55  63   186  196 
Other service fees (7) (10) (9) (5) (5)  (26) (9)
Mortgage banking revenue, net 1,483  1,424  1,140  1,564  2,264   4,047  5,639 
Other income 239  279  177  192  150   695  586 
Net gains on sale of securities available for sale 0  0  0  0  0   0  0 
Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities 21  7  36  (71) 78   64  46 
Net gains (loss) on sale of SBA loans 110  0  161  0  420   271  622 
Net gains on sale of assets and (writedowns) 0  0  (12) (11) (73)  (12) 4,348 
Total noninterest income 1,908  1,765  1,552  1,724  2,897   5,225  11,428 
         
Noninterest Expense        
Compensation and employee benefits 4,047  4,060  4,066  4,344  4,852   12,173  13,841 
Equipment 577  583  559  467  504   1,719  1,423 
Occupancy and premises 514  519  549  500  495   1,582  1,322 
Data Processing 243  212  221  220  243   676  663 
Federal deposit insurance 138  101  129  144  182   368  600 
Professional services 205  218  278  240  254   701  672 
Telephone and data communication 65  57  52  74  51   174  158 
Insurance 92  75  64  71  78   231  239 
Other expense 494  486  455  618  504   1,435  1,570 
Total noninterest expense 6,375  6,311  6,373  6,678  7,163   19,059  20,488 
Income from operations        
before income taxes 1,207  921  426  527  1,423   2,554  6,763 
Income tax expense 299  253  105  123  347   657  1,725 
Net income (loss) 908  668  321  404  1,076   1,897  5,038 
Preferred stock dividend 0  0  0  0  0   0  0 
Discount from repurchase of preferred stock 0  0  0  406  0   0  0 
Net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders$908 $668 $321 $810 $1,076  $1,897 $5,038 
         

