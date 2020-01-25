New York, NY, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucretia V. Holden has been promoted to Executive Director at The Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation.

Holden was hired as Senior Vice President, Human Resources & Operations in 2017 to oversee personnel, administration, and projects. As Executive Director, Holden will be accountable for managing the operating budget and personnel, charting the future growth of the organization, maintaining the Foundation’s impeccable ratings, overseeing fundraising, marketing and communication plans and strengthening the core programs.

“We’re pleased with the work Lucretia Holden continues to graciously perform, specifically after the passing of the Foundation’s President,” said Barry R. Sloane, Chairman of the Board. “She is a nice fit for the Foundation with her management and event planning experience and artistic background. We are confident that her passion and commitment to the mission of the Foundation will creatively raise awareness in our communities and funds for Alzheimer’s research.”

Before joining the Fisher Center Foundation, Holden served as Chief Operating Officer at Intersections International, a nonprofit social justice organization of the Collegiate Churches of New York. As COO, Holden provided expertise in planning and implementing workplace policies, procedures, administration, organizational expansion, and operational systems. She served on the organization’s leadership team for nine and a half years and helped raise awareness and program funding. A 15-year veteran of the nonprofit sector, Holden’s previous work focused on advocacy for the arts and marginalized communities such as people with disabilities, LGBTQIA, and Veterans. Holden’s repertoire also includes vast professional visual and performance arts.

“I am honored to be a part of the Fisher Center Foundation’s 25 years of excellent service. Like many families, my family has been deeply affected by Alzheimer’s disease. I will continue to diligently work to help find a cure for this disease; this fight is not only professional, it’s personal,” Holden stated.

Holden is a certified professional with the Society of Human Resource Management ( SHRM ). She holds an MA from American University, in Washington, DC, and a BAA from American College for Applied Arts in Atlanta, GA.

About Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation

The Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation is an organization that provides millions of dollars for breakthrough Alzheimer’s research under the leadership of Dr. Marc Flajolet, a close collaborator of the lab’s founding researcher, the late Nobel laureate Dr. Paul Greengard, and his team of over 45 internationally renowned scientists at the Fisher Center lab at The Rockefeller University, plus other leading research institutes around the world.

The Fisher Center lab at The Rockefeller University is one of the largest and most modern scientific facilities in the world dedicated to solving the puzzle of Alzheimer’s disease.

The Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation has earned a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator, for the eighth year in a row, and received a perfect score of 100, placing the organization in the top 1% of the 9,241 charities rated.

Our mission is to understand the causes of Alzheimer’s disease, improve the care of people living with it, and find a cure.

Our vision is working towards a future where Alzheimer’s is nothing but a memory.

For more information about the Fisher Center, please visit alzinfo.org.

