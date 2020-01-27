Stockholm, January 27, 2020 – Anoto Group AB (Anoto) today announces that it has continued to expand its customer base for KAIT and added a large school district in Florida and another school district in Utah in January. Combined, the new school districts are comprised of 301 schools and 238,341 students, bringing the grand total of students in districts using the KAIT platform to 452,060.

“Although we are experiencing extraordinary growth in potential customer base, we have added another sales person in the US and started sales activities in Europe and Asia. At the same time, we are building a strong and professional deployment team in order to handle the sudden surge in demand,” says Joonhee Won, CEO of Knowledge AI Inc.

