January 27, 2020

Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract with EXANE BNP PARIBAS

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by IPSOS to Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 31 December 2019:

10,004 IPSOS shares

€ 844,434

During the 2nd half 2019, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase 126,522 shares 3,195,639 € 929 transactions Sale 137,304 shares 3,482,666 € 750 transactions

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the last report (30 June 2019):

21,456 IPSOS shares

€ 537,044

During the 1st half 2019, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase 116,592 shares € 2,698,432 785 transactions Sale 127,665 shares € 2,952,979 660 transactions

For information, at December 31, 2018, the date of implementation of AMF Decision 2018-1 of July 2, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

34,979 IPSOS shares

€ 233,110

Attachment