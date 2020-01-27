January 27, 2020
Half-year report on IPSOS’ liquidity contract with EXANE BNP PARIBAS
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by IPSOS to Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 31 December 2019:
During the 2nd half 2019, it has been traded a total of:
|Purchase
|126,522 shares
|3,195,639 €
|929 transactions
|Sale
|137,304 shares
|3,482,666 €
|750 transactions
For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the last report (30 June 2019):
During the 1st half 2019, it has been traded a total of:
|Purchase
|116,592 shares
|€ 2,698,432
|785 transactions
|Sale
|127,665 shares
|€ 2,952,979
|660 transactions
For information, at December 31, 2018, the date of implementation of AMF Decision 2018-1 of July 2, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
