Maranello (Italy), 27 January 2020 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the third tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 14 November 2019 (“Third Tranche”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:







Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees









Consideration excluding fees



(€)



20/01/2020 MTA 10,808 157.1680 1,698,672.20 21/01/2020 MTA 14,931 155.0682 2,315,323.06 22/01/2020 MTA 444 156.7412 69,593.10 23/01/2020 MTA 12,510 155.4394 1,944,546.79 24/01/2020 MTA 1,625 156.5320 254,364.55



Total







- 40,318 155.8237 6,282,499.70

Since the announcement of the Third Tranche of the buyback program dated 14 November 2019 till 24 January 2020, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 49,447,958.19 for No. 326,577 common shares purchased on the MTA

USD 2,945,229.74 (Euro 2,650,730.37*) for No. 17,613 common shares purchased on the NYSE

resulting in total No. 8,741,797 common shares held in treasury as of 24 January 2020. As of the same date, the Company held 3.40% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

To date, since 1 January 2019, the Company has purchased a total of 3,009,323 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 401,729,178.45.

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

