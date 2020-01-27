Maranello (Italy), 27 January 2020 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the third tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 14 November 2019 (“Third Tranche”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:
|
Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
Stock Exchange
|
Number of common shares purchased
|
Average price per share
excluding fees
|
Consideration excluding fees
(€)
|20/01/2020
|MTA
|10,808
|157.1680
|1,698,672.20
|21/01/2020
|MTA
|14,931
|155.0682
|2,315,323.06
|22/01/2020
|MTA
|444
|156.7412
|69,593.10
|23/01/2020
|MTA
|12,510
|155.4394
|1,944,546.79
|24/01/2020
|MTA
|1,625
|156.5320
|254,364.55
|
Total
|
-
|40,318
|155.8237
|6,282,499.70
Since the announcement of the Third Tranche of the buyback program dated 14 November 2019 till 24 January 2020, the total invested consideration has been:
resulting in total No. 8,741,797 common shares held in treasury as of 24 January 2020. As of the same date, the Company held 3.40% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.
To date, since 1 January 2019, the Company has purchased a total of 3,009,323 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 401,729,178.45.
(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase
