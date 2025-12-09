FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), December 9, 2025 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 360 million share buyback program announced on July 31, 2025, as the eighth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Eighth Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:





Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees

($)







Consideration excluding fees







($)







Consideration excluding fees







(€)



02/12/2025 NYSE 6,478 385.8704 2,499,668.45 2,152,289.01



Total







- 6,478 385.8704 2,499,668.45 2,152,289.01

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase



Since the announcement of such Eighth Tranche till December 8, 2025, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 279,999,967.33 for No. 750,046 common shares purchased on the EXM (equal to the full amount of the Eighth Tranche to be executed on EXM as announced on July 31, 2025)

USD 87,413,630.29 (Euro 75,140,068.28*) for No. 204,866 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of December 8, 2025, the Company held in treasury No. 16,629,207 common shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan, corresponding to 8.58% of the total issued common shares. Including the special voting shares, the Company held in treasury 9.06% of the total issued share capital.

Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until December 8, 2025, the Company has purchased a total of 5,965,932 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 1,997,709,732.97.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

