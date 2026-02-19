FERRARI RELEASES ITS 2025 ANNUAL REPORT AND FILES ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F

Maranello (Italy), February 19, 2026 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) announced today that it has published its 2025 Annual Report and filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission its annual report on Form 20-F, including financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. The 2025 Sustainability Statement, prepared in accordance with the requirements from the European Sustainability Reporting Standard (ESRS) on a voluntary basis, is included in the 2025 Annual Report.

Ferrari’s 2025 Annual Report and annual report on Form 20-F are available under section Investors on Ferrari’s corporate website at https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate, where they can be viewed and downloaded1. Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, which include Ferrari’s audited financial statements, free of charge, through the contact below.

For further information:

Media Relations

tel.: +39 0536 949337

Email: media@ferrari.com

______________________

1 The 2025 Annual Report, including information concerning The Netherlands as Home Member State, and the annual report on Form 20-F are available on the Company’s corporate website (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate) at https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/financial-documents and at https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=1648416&owner=include

Attachment