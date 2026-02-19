DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION PROPOSAL

Maranello (Italy), February 19, 2026 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors intends to recommend to the Company’s shareholders a dividend distribution to the holders of common shares of Euro 3.615 per common share, with an increase of approximately 21% compared to the prior year and corresponding to a total distribution of approximately Euro 640 million.

The distribution will be subject to its approval by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders which is scheduled to be held on April 15, 2026.

If shareholders approve the proposed dividend distribution, the ex-date is expected to be April 20, 2026 on EXM and April 21, 2026 on NYSE, the record date April 21, 2026 on both EXM and NYSE and the payment date May 5, 2026.

Attachment