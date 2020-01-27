SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions, today announced the launch of its new global partner program. Developed in close consultation with hundreds of Check Point partners, the program encourages closer alignment with Check Point’s channel teams while implementing best practices, speed, agility, time to market, and customer value.



The program enables deeper collaboration with Check Point, giving access to expert support and resources to speed up customer sales cycles. Partners will enjoy predictable growth margins and recognition when winning new accounts, closing strategic win-backs, and accelerating customer adoption and success in cloud security. Mutual customers will also benefit from a great day-one experience, and flexible solutions that give them more versatility and value in their security purchasing decisions.



“The focus for the Check Point Partner Growth Program is to deliver the best growth opportunities and rewards in the industry and help our partners be more successful and profitable,” said Frank Rauch, Check Point’s Head of Worldwide Channels. “With the program’s new initiatives, we are doubling down on our commitment to helping our partners win new business and build even stronger relationships with existing Customers.”



Dan Yerushalmi, Chief Customer Officer at Check Point said, “Partners continue to be a key pillar in Check Point’s growth strategy. I am very pleased with our team’s work on the Check Point Partner Growth Program, which aligns well to our strategic initiatives of acquiring new customers and next generation security. I want to personally thank the hundreds of partners who provided amazing feedback and showed confidence in Check Point. We have listened and executed on your behalf to take advantage of the incredible opportunities available in 2020 and beyond.”

The program introduces a new “Elite” tier, empowering partners to expand the breadth of the solutions they offer to customers. The program’s tiered levels incentivize channel partners with competitive deal registration management, enabling partners to take full advantage of new opportunities available in the growing network and data security market. The program also rewards partners for supporting Check Point’s solutions with their value-add Professional Services and MSSP initiatives, helping them to reap further benefits from innovating and optimizing the overall customer experience.

The Check Point Partner Growth Program also provides access to more expert resources to help customers with solution deployments and improve the overall product experience so that customers can benefit from best-in-class security and flexible consumption models. The Program aims to accelerate, increase and reward customer value through helping partners to grow their capabilities and brand. Check Point endorses industry alliances and unique product integrations with platform providers including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, VMWare and Silver Peak.

“Sirius continues to invest in and align with top strategic partners to provide the right solutions for our clients,” said Deborah L. Bannworth, Sr. Vice President, Strategic Alliances, Inside Sales, Maintenance Sales & Support at Sirius. “Check Point’s proven technology solutions, with a focus on customer value, align well with Sirius’ strategy. We are proud to partner with them to help resolve the complexities of the of our customers next generation cybersecurity requirements. Together, we provide the turnkey solutions our clients need to ensure they are protected end-to-end, across all lines of their business, and regardless of the evolving threat landscape.”

Read more about Check Point Partner Growth Program on our partner portal.



Learn about the latest cyber threats and vulnerabilities from Check Point’s Threat Intelligence Group and researchers on our new podcast, cp<radio>.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( www.checkpoint.com ) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Check Point’s solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and advanced targeted threats. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture, “Infinity Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention”, this combined product architecture defends enterprise’s cloud, network and mobile devices. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.