TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners, one of Canada’s leading alternatives asset managers, is pleased to announce the launch of Ninepoint FX Strategy Fund (the Fund), Ninepoint’s first liquid alternative product, and will be available for purchase on or about April 2, 2020. The Fund will be sub-advised by P/E Global LLC, a Boston-based specialist quantitative currency manager.



The FX Strategy Fund’s investment objective is to generate long term total returns by investing globally in FX futures on a long/short basis. To achieve the investment objective, the Sub-Advisor will utilize several investment trading methodologies at the standard level of risk to invest in foreign currency futures utilizing a Bayesian statistical model to identify current drivers of currency returns.

The Fund will be permitted to have exposure to more than 12 different global currencies. The Fund’s liquid alternative structure combines the diversification effect of alternative investing with the freedom of daily liquidity.

P/E’s systematic, quantitative approach to currency trading based on fundamental factors is backed by the firm’s 15 years of experience, including the 2008 financial crisis, where its strategy not only protected investor capital but also yielded positive returns.

The Manager uses a three-step process which monitors macroeconomic factors to predict returns and volatilities in liquid markets, and then utilizes those predictive factors to optimize the portfolio based on risk/return tradeoff supported by statistics and back-tested indicators.

“We are really pleased to be partnering with P/E to bring this exciting fund to our investors,” says Ninepoint Partners Co-CEO and Managing Partner James Fox. “Warren Naphtal and his team at P/E Global have built what we believe to be a best-in-class strategy which is a perfect fit within our fund line up to offer Canadian investors innovative alternative investment products to diversify their portfolios in a meaningful way.”

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners manages unique alternative investment solutions that offer investors the benefits of better diversification. We target investment strategies that are uncorrelated from traditional asset classes, such as equities and bonds, with the goal of lowering overall portfolio risk.

As a team, we have a long track-record of managing alternative income, real asset and alternative core strategies. Innovative thinking, and our ability to apply it to real-world solutions, is what defines us.

Ninepoint is an independent, employee-owned firm serving the investment advisor and institutional investor communities. With over $6 billion in assets and institutional contracts and 75 employees, we are among the largest independent asset management firms in Canada.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com

P/E was founded in 1995 in Boston, Massachusetts by Warren Naphtal, J. Richard Zecher and Mary Stephens Naphtal. As of December 1, 2019, the firm managed approximately US$8.7 billion. P/E’s strategies leverage extensive experience in portfolio management, asset allocation, market analysis and risk management.

