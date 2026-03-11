Ninepoint Partners Welcomes Henry Lin to Its Investment Team

TORONTO, March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”), one of Canada’s leading independent investment management firms, is pleased to announce that Henry Lin has joined the firm as Senior Analyst.

Henry will work with Senior Portfolio Manager Nawojka Wachowiak and the rest of the Mining Investment Management team, supporting research and investment analysis across Ninepoint’s resource and precious metals strategies.

Henry brings more than seven years of experience in the metals and mining sector, with a background spanning equity research, commodity markets, and engineering. Most recently, he was an Equity Research Associate – Metals & Mining at Raymond James Ltd., where he contributed to fundamental research and sector analysis across a range of mining companies. Prior to that, he worked in commodity trading at Glencore Canada Corp., supporting copper trading operations and related market analysis.

“We are pleased to welcome Henry to Ninepoint as we continue to build and grow our precious metals and resource platform,” said John Wilson, Co-CEO and Managing Partner at Ninepoint Partners. “His metals and mining research experience will help support Nawojka and the broader team as we continue to enhance our capabilities.”

Henry holds a Master of Applied Science in Systems Design Engineering from the University of Waterloo and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mineral Engineering from the University of Toronto. He is also a CFA charterholder.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit ninepoint.com or contact us at (416) 943-6707, (866) 299-9906, or invest@ninepoint.com.

Media Inquiries:

Longacre Square Partners

Kate Sylvester / Andy Radia

ninepoint@longacresquare.com