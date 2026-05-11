Ninepoint Partners LP Announces Proposed Changes to Ninepoint Cannabis & Alternative Health Fund and Ninepoint Risk Advantaged U.S. Equity Index Fund

TORONTO, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (Ninepoint Partners) announced today that, subject to unitholder approval, it proposes to change the investment objectives (the IO Changes) of Ninepoint Cannabis & Alternative Health Fund and Ninepoint Risk Advantaged U.S. Equity Index Fund (each, a Fund and together, the Funds).

Ninepoint Partners proposes to change the investment objective of Ninepoint Cannabis & Alternative Health Fund to provide securityholders with high monthly cash distributions and the opportunity for capital appreciation by primarily investing in a portfolio of exchange traded mutual funds managed by Ninepoint Partners that (i) invest in single equity securities, and (ii) engage in covered call strategies. If the change is approved by unitholders, it is anticipated that:

the name of the Fund will change to Ninepoint Enhanced Canadian HighShares Fund;

the investment strategies of the Fund will be adjusted to implement the new investment objective;

Faircourt Asset Management Inc. will no longer be the sub-adviser of the Fund;

the risk rating of the Fund will change from High to Medium; and

the management fees will be reduced as follows:





Current Management Fees Proposed Management Fees Series A: 2.25%



Series F: 1.25%



Series I: Negotiated by the securityholder (up to a maximum of 2.25%)



Series D: 1.25% Series A: 1.30%



Series F: 0.30%



Series I: Negotiated by the securityholder (up to a maximum of 1.30%)



Series D: 0.30%



Ninepoint Partners proposes to change the investment objective of Ninepoint Risk Advantaged U.S. Equity Index Fund to provide unitholders with income and long-term capital appreciation primarily by writing put options on equity securities, indexes and exchange traded funds to collect premiums, investing directly in equity securities and/or exchange traded funds and writing call options on these securities. If the change is approved by unitholders, it is anticipated that:

the name of the Fund will change to Ninepoint Global Premium Yield Fund; and

the investment strategies of the Fund will be adjusted to implement the new investment objective.





Ninepoint Partners will seek the approval of unitholders of the Funds in respect of the proposed IO Changes at special meetings to be held concurrently on or about June 29, 2026. Details of the IO Changes will be sent to investors in the Funds who are entitled to vote. If the requisite approval is obtained, it is expected that the changes will be implemented effective after the meeting on or about July 6, 2026.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets. Ninepoint Digital Asset Group is a division of Ninepoint.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada (“forward-looking statements”). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Ninepoint Partners LP to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Ninepoint Partners LP disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Ninepoint Partners LP undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Sales Inquiries:

Ninepoint Partners LP

Neil Ross

416-945-6227

nross@ninepoint.com