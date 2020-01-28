TOKYO, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its newest test solutions for advanced ICs at SEMICON Korea on February 5-7 at COEX in Seoul, South Korea.



In addition to high-speed memory test solutions, Advantest will exhibit a wide range of products and solutions that contribute to the 5G revolution and accelerate the development of other revolutionary applications such as ADAS/autonomous driving, IoT/smart devices and AI.



“This year’s product showcase will highlight our continuous efforts to contribute to the evolving semiconductor industry by enabling leading-edge test technologies,” said Judy Davies, Advantest’s vice president of global marketing communications. “By reinforcing our core businesses and pioneering new activities, we are continuing to address the emerging needs and challenges of the ever-changing semiconductor supply chain.”

Product Displays

In Advantest’s booth #610 in Hall C, new product highlights will include the V93000 Wave Scale Millimeter solution, the industry’s first integrated and modular multi-site millimeter-wave (mmWave) ATE test solution to cost-effectively test 5G-NR mmWave devices up to 70 GHz; two new modules integrated with the new round-type HIFIX for the T2000 series test platform, designed to enhance test coverage, enable higher parallelism and reduce the cost of test for system-on-chip (SoC) devices used in automobiles; the MPT3000ARC, the industry’s first test platform to combine thermal-control capability with high throughput, enabling extreme thermal testing of solid-state drives (SSDs) including PCIe Gen 4; and SoC system-level test solutions from Advantest Test Solutions (ATS).



Other products and solutions to be featured include the V93000 SMU8 System for next-generation DC parametric testing required on the 28-nm to 3-nm process nodes and beyond; T5800-series memory testers providing end-to-end test solutions from wafer-level to final test; the T5503HS2 system, the only tester of its kind to evaluate the advanced features of next-generation, high-speed LPDDR5 and DDR5 memory ICs; HiFIX high-speed memory test solutions supporting advanced device testing at speeds over 16 Gbps; the EVA100 measurement system with HVI (high-voltage VI source and measurement) modules that extend the platform’s range to include high-power ICs used in large-volume consumer applications; the E3650, a high-end MVM-SEM® for measuring next-generation photomasks; the F7000 e-beam lithography tool for the 1X-nm technology node; and an array of software tools and services to improve overall productivity and test quality by creating a test cell solution complete with handler and tester.



Company experts will be on site to answer attendees’ questions about the latest test technologies and best practices.

Sponsorship and Presentations

Advantest sponsors the Industry Leadership Dinner, SEMI’s networking event for industry executives, to be held on February 5 in the Grand Ballroom of the InterContinental Seoul Parnas Hotel, adjacent to COEX.



In addition, Sungjong Park, RF test engineer/manager with Advantest Korea, will talk about “5G NR Semiconductor Test Challenges” at the Test Forum on February 5 in room #138 at COEX. On February 6, Masashi Nagai, senior executive director of Advantest Korea’s Strategic Planning Group, will give a presentation titled “Driving for Perfection: Finding the Optimum Test Solution for Next-Generation Automotive ICs” at the SMART Mobility Forum in room #300. Also on February 6, Kyoungyong Kang, SoC UI Team Lead, Advantest Korea, will present “Test Cell Management for Enabling SMART Manufacturing” at the SMART Manufacturing Forum in room #318.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com .

