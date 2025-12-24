Advantest Wins Excellent Performance Award at TSMC’s 2025 Supply Chain Management Forum

TOKYO, Dec. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced that it has been named a winner of TSMC’s Excellent Performance Award, recognized in the category of Excellent Production Support. This was Advantest’s first time winning an award at TSMC’s annual Supply Chain Management Forum.

Held on November 25, SCM forum invited supplier partners from around the world to celebrate their contributions over the past year. Suppliers were recognized for their outstanding performance in driving improvements and efficiencies across the supply chain and related industries. This year, the award evaluation placed greater emphasis on performance in construction safety, sustainability, and localization.

Advantest was recognized for its flexibility in expanding its production capacity, leveraging tooling and manpower to fulfill urgent demand. Moreover, Advantest has been acknowledged for its support in project development, which has significantly enhanced its partnership with TSMC.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by one of our most respected partners,” said Doug Lefever, representative director and group CEO, Advantest Corp. “Advantest is dedicated to serving its partners across the supply chain, and we look forward to continued collaboration to strengthen supply chain resilience and drive innovation.”

Doug Lefever was present at this year’s forum to accept the award from TSMC Senior Vice President and Deputy Co-COO, Dr. Cliff Hou.

Advantest's broad product portfolio spans SoC and memory testers, handlers, software, system-level test (SLT), device interfaces, and field service support to provide customers with best-in-class solutions that span the entire semiconductor value chain. Advantest remains dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions that support our customers as they strive for innovation.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

