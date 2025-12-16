Advantest and Tokyo Seimitsu Announce Joint Development of Die-Level Prober

TOKYO, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) (“Advantest”) and Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd. (TSE: 7729) (“Tokyo Seimitsu”) announce plans to co-develop a new die-level prober, designed for the testing of high-performance computing (HPC) devices.

Semiconductors are expected to become increasingly advanced and complex in the coming years. To promptly meet evolving market needs and deliver high-performance total test solutions to our customers, close collaboration across the semiconductor value chain is essential. Advantest and Tokyo Seimitsu will jointly develop die-level probers, leveraging their respective expertise to deliver advanced probing capabilities essential for testing AI and high-performance computing (HPC) devices.

AI and high-performance computing (HPC) devices, such as GPUs and CPUs used in servers, require extremely high computational performance for AI model training, inference and execution. These devices often employ advanced 2.5D/3D packaging technologies, which generate significant heat during massive data processing. As a result, controlling temperature during test is a major challenge. Through this collaboration, the two companies will strengthen next-generation probing and handling technologies to address these challenges and contribute to the growth of the AI/HPC market.

“We offer various solutions centered on precision positioning technology in response to the advancement of AI/HPC technologies that are transforming the world. This collaboration will enable us to reach new heights of innovation as we work with Advantest to develop sophisticated die-level probing solutions that cater to the demands of the AI era,” said Ryuichi Kimura, President and CEO of Tokyo Seimitsu.

“We are actively pursuing partnerships with key players in the semiconductor value chain to address customer challenges in semiconductor testing, including the rapidly growing AI/HPC market,” said Douglas Lefever, Representative Director and Group CEO of Advantest. “Through our collaboration with Tokyo Seimitsu, we will deliver high-performance, comprehensive test solutions that meet our customers' future needs in areas of die-level probing.”

About Tokyo Seimitsu

Tokyo Seimitsu (TSE:7729) is a global company founded in 1949, with “precision measurement capabilities” as its core technologies. Leveraging the world-leading technological capabilities cultivated since its founding, the Company provides precision measuring instruments, semiconductor production equipment, and solutions integrating these technologies. Based on the Company’s purpose, “Gaging the future with Metrology, Creating the world with Semiconductors,” the Company aims to build WIN-WIN relationships with all stakeholders and realize a future full of dreams. More information is available at www.accretech.com/en/.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

Cassandra Koenig

cassandra.koenig@advantest.com