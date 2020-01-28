EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE American: CVU) today announced that President and CEO Douglas McCrosson will be joined by members of the company’s Board of Directors and senior management to ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the company’s incorporation.



“While much has changed over the past 40 years in the aerospace and defense industry, CPI Aero has remained consistent in delivering exceptional program execution, superior product quality and the ability to provide value to our customers,” said Mr. McCrosson. “We look ahead with a near-record backlog, a growing need for our capabilities, and the ongoing commitment of our nearly 300 talented employees to deliver growth and value creation for the long-term.”

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services. CPI Aero is included in the Russell Microcap® Index.

The above statements include forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in CPI Aero's SEC reports, including CPI Aero's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and Form 10-Q for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2019.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.

