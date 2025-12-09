CPI Aerostructures Appoints Robert Mannix as Chief Financial Officer

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero®” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CVU) announced today that it has appointed Robert Mannix to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Pamela Levesque, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will step down but will remain on CPI Aero’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Mannix has over 30 years of experience in all aspects of financial operations at publicly-traded companies including accounting, financial reporting, audit and compliance, treasury, tax, and financial planning and analysis.

Prior to joining CPI Aero, Mr. Mannix served as Executive VP, Chief Accounting Officer, and Head of Tax & Treasury at West Technology Group, a global leader in technology-enabled services based in Islandia, NY, where he was responsible for global financial operations. Prior to that Mr. Mannix served as SVP and Corporate Controller of Verint Systems where he directed accounting, compliance, and financial functions. Earlier in his career, he held various senior finance roles at Motorola.

Mr. Mannix began his career at Ernst & Young, leading audit and advisory engagements across multiple industries including the aerospace and defense and manufacturing. Mr. Mannix is a CPA in New York State and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Pace University.

“The appointment of Robert Mannix brings seasoned leadership to our Finance Team and proven management of financial operations, while augmenting CPI Aero's experienced leadership team. We look forward to his contributions to ensuring CPI Aero has best-in-class financial operations and disciplines,” said Dorith Hakim, President and CEO. “I want to personally thank Pamela Levesque for stepping in as Interim Chief Financial Officer, a testament to her dedication to the company, and I am grateful that she will continue to provide us with valuable guidance as a member of CPI Aero’s Board of Directors.”

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense as well as a Tier 1 subcontractor to some of the largest aerospace and defense contractors in the world. CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, assembly operations and MRO services to this global network of customers. CPI Aero is recognized as a leader within the international aerospace market in such areas as aircraft structural assemblies, military advanced tactical pod structures, engine air inlets, and complex welded products. CPI Aero’s international customer base enjoys a unique combination of large-company capabilities, matched with small-company value, responsiveness, and personal customer service.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release are forward-looking statements.. The Company does not guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements, including those important factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.

Contacts: Investor Relations Counsel

Alliance Advisors IR

Jody Burfening

(212) 838-3777

cpiaero@allianceadvisors.com

CPI Aerostructures, Inc.

Robert Mannix

Chief Financial Officer

(631) 586-5200

rmannix@cpiaero.com

www.cpiaero.com



