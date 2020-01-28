NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inman Connect 2020 – Chime Technologies, an operating system for the real estate industry, and Curaytor , a full-service digital marketing company specializing in marketing and advertising for listing agents, today announced a partnership to provide real estate firms with one comprehensive dashboard for all their operational, marketing, and lead generation needs. Chime’s award-winning operational platform and AI-powered capabilities will integrate with Curaytor’s Convert profiles, powered by the recently launched Curaytor LINC technology, combining the best applications for social media marketing, lead generation, CRM and more into one comprehensive UI – custom built for the real estate industry. To see the solution in action, visit the Chime booth at Inman Connect , January 28th through the 31st in New York City. To learn more, visit www.chime.me .



Chime’s proven real estate applications will power core functionality in the Curaytor Convert dashboard including IDX home search, listing and property alerts, as well as a robust CRM system. Brokers and agents alike will be able to leverage Curaytor Convert to better manage and automate key marketing and operational activities, freeing them up to spend more time and effort on revenue producing opportunities.



Jimmy Mackin, CEO of Curaytor noted, “As a recognized innovator in digital marketing, we have been successfully helping real estate professionals capture and convert internet leads but recognized there is an opportunity to help our customers achieve more. By partnering with Chime and leveraging their proven technology, it’s a huge win for our clients.”

“Our industry is beginning to realize that while leads abound, not every opportunity is created equal. Extracting the right leads, efficiently nurturing them, and then converting those leads into clients is how real estate pros will be successful,” noted Mike McGowan of Chime. “As the first partner to integrate with Curaytor’s new LINC technology, we can immediately deliver our industry-leading capabilities to the Curaytor customer base, enabling agents to usher in a new year of increased productivity and revenue-generating opportunities.”

For more information on Chime and our real estate operating platform visit our solutions page or watch our informational video . Learn more about Curaytor at their website .



About Curaytor

Curaytor is a digital marketing company that specializes in helping listing agents get more listings. The company has been recognized as one of Inc’s 500 Fastest Growing Companies in America and its co-founders have written bestselling books including The Conversion Code and Exactly What to Say for Real Estate Agents. For more information, contact hello@curaytor.com , call 617-925-7111, or visit www.curaytor.com



About Chime Technologies

Chime is an all-in-one Sales Acceleration Platform for the real estate industry headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Its award-winning productivity suite offers a robust set of features that help real estate professionals and teams of all sizes run and grow their business. Chime Technologies operates as a US subsidiary of Renren, Inc. ( RENN ). For more information, contact info@chime.me or 888-682-4463, or visit www.chime.me/ .