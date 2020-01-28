LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Pizza, the recognized world leader in fast artisanal pizza, invites fans to upgrade the way they party with the launch of Big Game Specials. Running through Sunday, February 2nd, pizza and football fans alike can choose from a variety of party bundle offers, available exclusively online via Blaze Pizza’s app and website, for pickup only.



Perfect for any party size, Blaze Pizza’s Big Game Specials offer numerous ways to fire up your Big Game pizza order:



Hot Party: Two (2) Large 2-Top Pizzas and Six (6) Dough Knots ($32.95) Feeds up to 8 for less than $4.50 per person

Five (5) Large 2-Top Pizzas and 16 Dough Knots ($67.95) Something for Everyone: Two (2) Large 2-Top Pizzas and One (1) Specialty Crust 2-Top Pizza ($39.95) Specialty crust options include: Keto, Cauliflower and house-made Gluten-Free Dough

Blaze is also upgrading Big Game parties by gifting party bundles to fans that engage with their social media channels. On January 28th, followers will have a chance to win Blazin’ Party bundles on Instagram and Twitter . Winners will be chosen at random.

“While the Big Game is all about football, it’s also the perfect excuse to get together with friends and kick back with some insanely great, customizable pizza,” said Kim Freer, Vice President of Brand Marketing at Blaze Pizza. “With our new Big Game Specials and wide variety of Keto, gluten-free and plant-based options, Blaze makes it easy for guests of almost any lifestyle to find choices that satisfy their cravings this Game Day.”

Launched in September 2019, Blaze’s new Large 8-slice Pizzas feature scratch-made dough and 100% real ingredients, similar to its 11-inch pizzas, but the larger 14-inch size makes them perfect for sharing.



About Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is a modern day “pizza joint” serving up artisanal pizzas that are both fast and affordable. Guests can customize one of the many chef-driven Signature Pizzas or build their own, choosing from a wide selection of real ingredients. All restaurants make the original house-made dough from scratch daily, using just a few simple ingredients to create our signature crust. Pizza fans with specific dietary needs can enjoy gluten-free and Keto crusts, vegan cheese and plant-based spicy chorizo. Blaze pizzas can be ordered in-restaurant or online for carryout or delivery.

Blaze was recently named pizza “brand of the year” by the Harris Poll and “America’s favorite pizza chain” by Market Force Information in 2019. Previously ranked #1 “brand of the year” in the Fast Casual Top 100, the rapidly growing chain is backed by private equity firm Brentwood Associates and founding investors that include LeBron James, Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis and Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner. For more information, visit www.blazepizza.com or www.instagram.com/blazepizza .

