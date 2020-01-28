14:00 London, 16:00 Helsinki, 28 January 2020 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

CHANGES REGARDING AFARAK GROUP PLC’S TREASURY SHARES

On 25 May 2019, Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or the "Company") released information regarding two agreements relating to acquiring additional ownership in certain South African mining assets.

Afarak has today executed the directed share issue relating to transaction and total of 115,000 treasury shares has been transferred to subscriber.

After the execution 13,562,599 treasury shares shall remain in the possession of Afarak, representing 5.38 per cent of the total shares and votes of the Company.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

