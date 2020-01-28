Mountain View, CA, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2 , the world’s leading open source integration vendor, today announced the company’s top-performing partners of 2019. The awards were presented at WSO2 Sales Bootcamp 2020, the yearly kick-off for WSO2 team members and key partners, which was held in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The awards recognized partners for outstanding business performance in 2019, the number of deal renewals with customers, contribution to the WSO2 community by increasing their share of WSO2 certified consultants, and the resulting impact on WSO2 business operations around the world. The 2019 award winners are:

Partner of the Year – Yenlo, recognizing the partner who demonstrated the most significant business success for the entire year

recognizing the partner who demonstrated the most significant business success for the entire year Deal of the Year – Wheeve, recognizing the partner who gained and implemented the single largest customer opportunity

recognizing the partner who gained and implemented the single largest customer opportunity Emerging Partner – EmDev, recognizing the partner who joined the WSO2 Value-Added Reseller program during the year and demonstrated the most significant growth

recognizing the partner who joined the WSO2 Value-Added Reseller program during the year and demonstrated the most significant growth Most Certified Partner – Yenlo, recognizing the partner who achieved the highest overall number of WSO2-certified consultants

“Our partners are at the forefront of selling and delivering implementations based on our open source API-first suite of technologies, including WSO2 API Manager , WSO2 Enterprise Integrator , and WSO2 Identity Server . And, they play an integral role in increasing WSO2’s global footprint,” said WSO2 President and COO Shevan Goonetilleke. “I wish to thank all our partners for their invaluable contributions in the past year, helping customers achieve their business objectives. We are honored that these companies have chosen to partner with WSO2, delighted by their successes in the past year, and look forward to further collaborations with our expanding partner ecosystem.”

”Every year, our partners deliver even greater value to customers with innovative, high-performance solutions based on WSO2 technology that are tailored to support their mission-critical processes,” said WSO2 Vice President of Strategy Jonathan Marsh. “With our growing network of partners now active across nearly 70 countries worldwide, choosing only a few partners to recognize among the many successes was a challenge. However, in 2019, Yenlo, Wheeve and EmDev stood out in delivering exceptional performance. Congratulations to these award winners!”

The WSO2 Partner Program is an extensive partner network that delivers integration solutions to customers around the world and consists of Value-Added Resellers, Integration Partners, and Technology Partners. Learn more about this program here: https://wso2.com/partners .

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables the composable enterprise. Our open source, API-first, and decentralized approach helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly build digital products to meet demand. Customers choose us for our broad, integrated platform, approach to open source, and digital transformation methodology. The company’s hybrid platform for developing, reusing, running, and managing integrations prevents lock-in through open source software that runs on-premises or in the cloud. With offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Sri Lanka, the UK, and the US, WSO2 employs over 600 engineers, consultants, and professionals worldwide. Today, hundreds of leading brands and thousands of global projects execute over 5 trillion transactions annually using WSO2 integration technologies. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Shifali Erasmus Kinetic.PR for WSO2 Mobile: 650-544-6424