The authorities of Kuldar Leis and Lauri Kustaa Äimä, members of the supervisory board of Saaremere Kala AS, subsidiary of PRFoods AS, were extended for another 3-year term by the sole shareholder. The supervisory board of PRFoods AS proceeds with three members - Kuldar Leis, Lauri Kustaa Äimä and Emil Johannes Metsson.



