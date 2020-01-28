  • Net income of $67.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, core net income1 of $71.3 million or $0.54 per diluted share1
  • Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share

HONOLULU, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), (“First Hawaiian” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its quarter ended December 31, 2019.

“I’m pleased to report that we ended 2019 with a strong fourth quarter.  We generated great loan growth, significantly reduced deposit costs, and maintained excellent credit quality,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.  “This was a good finish to an exciting year, and we are well positioned going into 2020.”

On January 22, 2020 the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share.  The dividend will be payable on March 6, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights:

  • Profitability measures were excellent with Return on Assets of 1.34%, core Return on Average Tangible Assets1,2 of 1.48%, Return on Equity of 10.21%, and core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity1,2 of 17.22%;
  • Grew loans and leases by $368 million, or 2.9%;
  • Cost of deposits fell 10 basis points to 44 basis points;
  • Reported efficiency ratio was 48.9% and core efficiency ratio1 was 47.7%;
  • Continued excellent credit quality.  The ratio of non-performing assets to total loans and leases and other real estate owned was 0.04% at the end of the fourth quarter.

Balance Sheet
Total assets were $20.2 billion as of December 31, 2019, compared to $20.6 billion as of September 30, 2019.

Gross loans and leases were $13.2 billion as of December 31, 2019, an increase of $368 million, or 2.9%, from $12.8 billion as of September 30, 2019. 

Total deposits were $16.4 billion as of December 31, 2019, a decrease of $412 million, or 2.4%, from $16.9 billion as of September 30, 2019, primarily reflecting the withdrawal of a $400 million commercial deposit that was deposited at the end of the third quarter and withdrawn early in the fourth quarter, and a $266 million reduction in public deposits.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $139.6 million, a decrease of $3.5 million, or 2.4%, compared to $143.1 million for the prior quarter.  The decrease in net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to lower yields on loans and lower investment and loan balances, partially offset by lower deposit rates and balances.  Average loan balances in the fourth quarter were lower than the prior quarter as a result of the sale of $409 million of shared national credits in the third quarter.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.15% in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of four basis points compared to 3.19% in the third quarter of 2019.  

Provision Expense
Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 included a provision for credit losses of $4.3 million.  No provision for credit losses was taken in the quarter ended September 30, 2019.    

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $46.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $3.3 million compared to noninterest income of $50.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.     

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $91.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $2.4 million from $93.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. 

The efficiency ratio was 48.9% and 48.4% for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Taxes
The effective tax rate was 25.5% for both the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019.

Asset Quality
The allowance for loan and lease losses was $130.5 million, or 0.99% of total loans and leases, as of December 31, 2019, compared to $133.0 million, or 1.04% of total loans and leases, as of September 30, 2019.  Net charge-offs were $6.7 million, or 0.20% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $5.6 million, or 0.17% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.  Total non-performing assets were $5.8 million, or 0.04% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, at December 31, 2019, compared to non-performing assets of $4.3 million, or 0.03% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, at September 30, 2019. 

Capital
Total stockholders' equity was $2.6 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $2.7 billion at September 30, 2019.   

The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 8.79%, 11.88% and 12.81%, respectively, at December 31, 2019, compared with 8.68%, 12.15% and 13.11%, respectively, at September 30, 2019.

The Company repurchased 1.3 million shares of common stock at a total cost of $37.4 million under the stock repurchase program in the fourth quarter. The average cost was $27.92 per share repurchased.  For the full year 2019, the Company repurchased 5.1 million shares at a total cost of $136.2 million. 

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program for up to $80 million of its outstanding common stock during 2020.

First Hawaiian, Inc. 
First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.  Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services.  Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company’s website, www.fhb.com.

Conference Call Information
First Hawaiian will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 12:00 p.m. Hawaii Time.  To access the call, participants should dial (844) 452-2942 (US/Canada), or (574) 990-9846 (International) ten minutes prior to the start of the call and enter the conference ID:  7588548.  A live webcast of the conference call, including a slide presentation, will be available at the following link:  www.fhb.com/earnings.  The archive of the webcast will be available at the same location.  A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until 8:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 4, 2020.  Access the replay by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering the conference ID:  7588548.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance.  These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may”, “might”, “should”, “could”, “predict”, “potential”, “believe”, “expect”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipate”, “seek”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “projection”, “would”, “annualized” and “outlook”, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature.  These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control.  Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.  Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect our future results and financial condition, see our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We present net interest income, noninterest income, noninterest expense, net income, earnings per share (basic and diluted) and the related ratios described below, on an adjusted, or ‘‘core,’’ basis, each a non-GAAP financial measure.  These core measures exclude from the corresponding GAAP measure the impact of certain items that we do not believe are representative of our financial results.  We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures helps identify underlying trends in our business from period to period that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses, gains and other items included in our operating results. We believe that these core measures provide useful information about our operating results and enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future performance.  Investors should consider our performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance or financial condition. 

Core net interest margin, core efficiency ratio, core return on average total assets and core return on average total stockholders’ equity are non-GAAP financial measures.  We compute our core net interest margin as the ratio of core net interest income to average earning assets.  We compute our core efficiency ratio as the ratio of core noninterest expense to the sum of core net interest income and core noninterest income.  We compute our core return on average total assets as the ratio of core net income to average total assets.  We compute our core return on average total stockholders’ equity as the ratio of core net income to average total stockholders’ equity. 

Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, core return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, return on average tangible assets, core return on average tangible assets and tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures.  We compute our return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity.  We compute our core return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of core net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity.  We compute our return on average tangible assets as the ratio of net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets.  We compute our core return on average tangible assets as the ratio of core net income to average tangible assets. We compute our tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, each of which we calculate by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) the value of our goodwill. We believe that these measurements are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate financial performance and capital adequacy relative to other financial institutions.  Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Tables 13 and 14 at the end of this document provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

  
1 Core measurements are non-GAAP financial measures.  Core excludes certain gains, expenses and one-time items.  See Tables 13 and 14 at the end of this document for reconciliations of core measurements, including core net income, core noninterest income, core efficiency ratio and core earnings per diluted share to the comparable GAAP measurements.

2 Return on Average Tangible Assets (“ROATA”) and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (“ROATCE”) are non-GAAP financial measures.  A reconciliation of average tangible assets and average tangible stockholders’ equity to the comparable GAAP measurements is provided in Table 13 at the end of this document.

               
Financial Highlights            Table 1 
  For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended  
  December 31,  September 30,  December 31,  December 31,  
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 
Operating Results:                
Net interest income $139,619 $143,081 $143,985 $573,402 $566,318 
Provision for loan and lease losses  4,250    5,750  13,800  22,180 
Noninterest income  46,708  49,980  33,091  192,533  178,993 
Noninterest expense  91,058  93,466  89,354  370,437  364,953 
Net income  67,836  74,199  59,995  284,392  264,394 
Basic earnings per share  0.52  0.56  0.44  2.14  1.93 
Diluted earnings per share  0.52  0.56  0.44  2.13  1.93 
Dividends declared per share  0.26  0.26  0.24  1.04  0.96 
Dividend payout ratio  50.00% 46.43% 54.55% 48.83% 49.74%
Supplemental Income Statement Data (non-GAAP):                
Core net interest income $139,619 $143,081 $143,985 $573,402 $566,318 
Core noninterest income  51,331  49,980  57,176  199,748  203,078 
Core noninterest expense  91,010  91,222  88,919  367,623  358,561 
Core net income  71,250  75,871  77,914  291,785  286,711 
Core basic earnings per share  0.55  0.57  0.58  2.19  2.09 
Core diluted earnings per share  0.54  0.57  0.58  2.19  2.09 
Performance Ratio(1):                
Net interest margin  3.15 3.19 3.23 3.20 3.16%
Core net interest margin (non-GAAP)  3.15 3.19 3.23 3.20 3.16%
Efficiency ratio  48.86 48.41 50.45 48.36 48.96%
Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  47.65 47.25 44.19 47.55 46.59%
Return on average total assets  1.34 1.45 1.19 1.40 1.31%
Core return on average total assets (non-GAAP)  1.41 1.48 1.54 1.44 1.42%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)  1.41 1.52 1.25 1.47 1.37%
Core return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)  1.48 1.56 1.62 1.51 1.49%
Return on average total stockholders' equity  10.21 11.12 9.77 10.90 10.76%
Core return on average total stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)  10.72 11.37 12.68 11.18 11.67%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)  16.40 17.81 16.51 17.62 18.08%
Core return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (non-GAAP)  17.22 18.21 21.44 18.08 19.61%
Average Balances:                
Average loans and leases $12,940,956 $13,032,349 $12,829,635 $13,063,716 $12,570,182 
Average earning assets  17,649,343  17,862,564  17,701,301  17,892,440  17,911,545 
Average assets  20,089,601  20,332,457  20,069,988  20,325,697  20,247,135 
Average deposits  16,355,254  16,573,796  16,608,611  16,613,379  17,115,380 
Average stockholders' equity  2,636,651  2,648,428  2,437,504  2,609,432  2,457,771 
Market Value Per Share:                
  Closing  28.85  26.70  22.51  28.85  22.51 
  High  29.47  27.84  27.49  29.47  32.36 
  Low  25.48  24.25  21.19  22.13  21.19 
                 


          
 As of As of As of 
 December 31,  September 30,  December 31,  
 2019 2019 2018 
Balance Sheet Data:         
Loans and leases$13,211,650 $12,843,396 $13,076,191 
Total assets 20,166,734  20,598,220  20,695,678 
Total deposits 16,444,994  16,857,246  17,150,068 
Short-term borrowings 400,000  400,000   
Long-term borrowings 200,019  200,018  600,026 
Total stockholders' equity 2,640,258  2,654,558  2,524,839 
          
Per Share of Common Stock:         
Book value$20.32 $20.22 $18.72 
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(4) 12.66  12.64  11.34 
          
Asset Quality Ratios:         
Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases 0.04 0.03% 0.05%
Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases 0.99 1.04% 1.08%
          
Capital Ratios:         
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.88 12.15  11.97 
Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.88 12.15  11.97 
Total Capital Ratio 12.81 13.11  12.99 
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 8.79 8.68  8.72 
Total stockholders' equity to total assets 13.09 12.89% 12.20%
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.58 8.46% 7.76%
          
Non-Financial Data:         
Number of branches 58  58  60 
Number of ATMs 301  293  295 
Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees 2,092  2,099  2,155 
          

(1) Except for the efficiency ratio and the core efficiency ratio, amounts are annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018.
(2) Core return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. We compute our core return on average tangible assets as the ratio of core net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for core net income, see Table 13, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(3) Core return on average tangible stockholders’ equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. We compute our core return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of core net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for core net income, see Table 13, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
(4) Tangible book value is a non-GAAP financial measure. We compute our tangible book value as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ equity is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our total stockholders’ equity. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for core net income, see Table 13, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

   
Consolidated Statements of Income Table 2
  Three Months Ended For the Year Ended
  December 31,  September 30,  December 31,  December 31, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018
Interest income               
Loans and lease financing $138,033  $144,691 $140,649  $574,013  $529,877 
Available-for-sale securities  20,979   22,256  25,537   92,505   107,123 
Other  3,120   3,234  1,858   12,174   9,051 
Total interest income  162,132   170,181  168,044   678,692   646,051 
Interest expense               
Deposits  18,222   22,753  20,152   87,865   72,976 
Short-term and long-term borrowings  4,291   4,347  3,907   17,425   6,757 
Total interest expense  22,513   27,100  24,059   105,290   79,733 
Net interest income  139,619   143,081  143,985   573,402   566,318 
Provision for loan and lease losses  4,250     5,750   13,800   22,180 
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses  135,369   143,081  138,235   559,602   544,138 
Noninterest income               
Service charges on deposit accounts  9,041   8,554  8,427   33,778   32,036 
Credit and debit card fees  16,626   16,839  16,755   66,749   65,716 
Other service charges and fees  8,818   8,903  9,763   36,253   38,316 
Trust and investment services income  8,855   8,698  7,895   35,102   31,324 
Bank-owned life insurance  2,533   5,743  1,086   15,479   9,217 
Investment securities losses, net  (123)       (2,715)   
Other-than-temporary impairment (OTTI) losses on available-for-sale debt securities       (24,085)     (24,085)
Other  958   1,243  13,250   7,887   26,469 
Total noninterest income  46,708   49,980  33,091   192,533   178,993 
Noninterest expense               
Salaries and employee benefits  41,098   44,955  41,407   173,098   167,162 
Contracted services and professional fees  13,724   14,649  13,005   56,321   49,775 
Occupancy  7,231   7,250  7,181   28,753   27,330 
Equipment  4,491   4,024  4,610   17,343   17,714 
Regulatory assessment and fees  1,802   1,992  2,053   7,390   14,217 
Advertising and marketing  1,317   1,647  1,687   6,910   4,813 
Card rewards program  8,635   6,930  6,978   29,961   24,860 
Other  12,760   12,019  12,433   50,661   59,082 
Total noninterest expense  91,058   93,466  89,354   370,437   364,953 
Income before provision for income taxes  91,019   99,595  81,972   381,698   358,178 
Provision for income taxes  23,183   25,396  21,977   97,306   93,784 
Net income $67,836  $74,199 $59,995  $284,392  $264,394 
Basic earnings per share $0.52  $0.56 $0.44  $2.14  $1.93 
Diluted earnings per share $0.52  $0.56 $0.44  $2.13  $1.93 
Basic weighted-average outstanding shares  130,463,102   132,583,902  134,874,277   133,076,489   136,945,134 
Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares  130,845,645   132,877,769  135,100,162   133,387,157   137,111,420 
                


   
Consolidated Balance Sheets Table 3
  December 31,  September 30,  December 31, 
(dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018
Assets         
Cash and due from banks $360,375  $358,863  $396,836 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks  333,642   985,154   606,801 
Investment securities  4,075,644   4,157,082   4,498,342 
Loans held for sale  904   1,594   432 
Loans and leases  13,211,650   12,843,396   13,076,191 
Less: allowance for loan and lease losses  130,530   132,964   141,718 
Net loans and leases  13,081,120   12,710,432   12,934,473 
          
Premises and equipment, net  316,885   315,309   304,996 
Other real estate owned and repossessed personal property  319   82   751 
Accrued interest receivable  45,239   44,671   48,920 
Bank-owned life insurance  453,873   453,410   446,076 
Goodwill  995,492   995,492   995,492 
Mortgage servicing rights  12,668   13,630   16,155 
Other assets  490,573   562,501   446,404 
Total assets $20,166,734  $20,598,220  $20,695,678 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity         
Deposits:         
Interest-bearing $10,564,922  $11,136,424  $11,142,127 
Noninterest-bearing  5,880,072   5,720,822   6,007,941 
Total deposits  16,444,994   16,857,246   17,150,068 
Short-term borrowings  400,000   400,000    
Long-term borrowings  200,019   200,018   600,026 
Retirement benefits payable  138,222   128,442   127,909 
Other liabilities  343,241   357,956   292,836 
Total liabilities  17,526,476   17,943,662   18,170,839 
          
Stockholders' equity         
Common stock ($0.01 par value; authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued/outstanding: 139,917,150 / 129,928,479 shares as of December 31, 2019, issued/outstanding: 139,908,699 / 131,260,900 shares as of September 30, 2019 and issued/outstanding: 139,656,674 / 134,874,302 shares as of December 31, 2018)  1,399   1,399   1,397 
Additional paid-in capital  2,503,677   2,501,324   2,495,853 
Retained earnings  437,072   403,317   291,919 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net  (31,749)  (18,774)  (132,195)
Treasury stock (9,988,671 shares as of December 31, 2019, 8,647,799 shares as of September 30, 2019 and 4,782,372 shares as of December 31, 2018)  (270,141)  (232,708)  (132,135)
Total stockholders' equity  2,640,258   2,654,558   2,524,839 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $20,166,734  $20,598,220  $20,695,678 
          


                          
Average Balances and Interest Rates                      Table 4 
  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended  
  December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 
  Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ 
(dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Earning Assets                         
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $548.5 $2.3 1.68$447.8 $2.3 2.02%$290.0 $1.5 2.04%
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities  4,092.2  21.0 2.05  4,296.3  22.3 2.07  4,521.3  25.5 2.24 
Loans Held for Sale  1.5   2.55  1.4   2.36  0.3   3.51 
Loans and Leases(1)                         
Commercial and industrial  2,668.5  25.3 3.76  2,885.9  30.0 4.12  3,120.9  32.7 4.16 
Commercial real estate  3,325.8  35.9 4.28  3,294.7  37.3 4.49  3,013.0  32.4 4.27 
Construction  497.8  5.4 4.36  477.2  5.6 4.67  623.9  7.1 4.51 
Residential:                         
Residential mortgages  3,720.2  38.5 4.14  3,644.9  38.6 4.23  3,351.8  36.0 4.26 
Home equity lines  905.6  8.2 3.58  912.8  8.6 3.74  904.5  8.7 3.78 
Consumer  1,635.2  23.3 5.66  1,651.4  23.3 5.61  1,657.9  22.7 5.44 
Lease financing  187.8  1.4 2.94  165.4  1.3 3.14  157.6  1.1 2.70 
Total Loans and Leases  12,940.9  138.0 4.24  13,032.3  144.7 4.41  12,829.6  140.7 4.35 
Other Earning Assets  66.2  0.8 4.76  84.8  0.9 4.47  60.1  0.4 2.42 
Total Earning Assets(2)  17,649.3  162.1 3.66  17,862.6  170.2 3.79  17,701.3  168.1 3.77 
Cash and Due from Banks  316.5       341.7       339.7      
Other Assets  2,123.8       2,128.2       2,029.0      
Total Assets $20,089.6      $20,332.5      $20,070.0      
                          
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                         
Interest-Bearing Deposits                         
Savings $4,943.2 $3.8 0.31$4,891.5 $4.6 0.37% 4,708.4 $3.6 0.30%
Money Market  3,117.6  5.6 0.72  3,067.4  7.1 0.92  3,021.9  6.1 0.80 
Time  2,538.4  8.8 1.37  2,872.6  11.1 1.54  3,026.2  10.5 1.37 
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  10,599.2  18.2 0.68  10,831.5  22.8 0.83  10,756.5  20.2 0.74 
Short-Term Borrowings  400.1  2.9 2.87  370.0  2.6 2.84  112.9  0.6 2.26 
Long-Term Borrowings  200.0  1.4 2.76  239.1  1.7 2.82  452.2  3.3 2.86 
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities  11,199.3  22.5 0.80  11,440.6  27.1 0.94  11,321.6  24.1 0.84 
Net Interest Income    $139.6      $143.1      $144.0   
Interest Rate Spread       2.86      2.85%      2.93%
Net Interest Margin       3.15      3.19%      3.23%
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits  5,756.0       5,742.3       5,852.1      
Other Liabilities  497.6       501.2       458.8      
Stockholders' Equity  2,636.7       2,648.4       2,437.5      
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $20,089.6      $20,332.5      $20,070.0      
                          

(1) Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
(2) For the periods disclosed above, the taxable-equivalent basis adjustments made to the table above were not material.

                  
Average Balances and Interest Rates               Table 5 
  Year Ended  Year Ended  
  December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 
  Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ 
(dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Earning Assets                 
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $437.8 $9.3 2.11$460.8 $8.3 1.81%
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities  4,310.2  92.5 2.15  4,843.0  107.1 2.21 
Loans Held for Sale  1.0   2.53  1.0   3.60 
Loans and Leases(1)                 
Commercial and industrial  2,987.3  122.8 4.11  3,105.4  121.9 3.93 
Commercial real estate  3,176.6  143.9 4.53  2,918.5  118.7 4.07 
Construction  547.7  25.5 4.65  623.6  25.8 4.13 
Residential:                 
Residential mortgages  3,626.0  150.9 4.16  3,254.9  138.4 4.25 
Home equity lines  910.7  34.1 3.74  874.2  32.2 3.68 
Consumer  1,652.8  91.8 5.56  1,633.2  88.2 5.40 
Lease financing  162.6  5.0 3.08  160.4  4.7 2.91 
Total Loans and Leases  13,063.7  574.0 4.39  12,570.2  529.9 4.22 
Other Earning Assets  79.8  2.9 3.66  36.5  0.7 1.93 
Total Earning Assets(2)  17,892.5  678.7 3.79  17,911.5  646.0 3.61 
Cash and Due from Banks  340.1       328.3      
Other Assets  2,093.1       2,007.3      
Total Assets $20,325.7      $20,247.1      
                  
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                 
Interest-Bearing Deposits                 
Savings $4,840.6 $16.6 0.34$4,638.6 $11.0 0.24%
Money Market  3,123.5  27.8 0.89  2,833.4  15.2 0.53 
Time  2,882.9  43.5 1.51  3,743.5  46.8 1.25 
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  10,847.0  87.9 0.81  11,215.5  73.0 0.65 
Short-Term Borrowings  209.8  5.9 2.82  39.9  0.8 2.13 
Long-Term Borrowings  406.6  11.5 2.83  206.0  5.9 2.87 
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities  11,463.4  105.3 0.92  11,461.4  79.7 0.70 
Net Interest Income    $573.4      $566.3   
Interest Rate Spread       2.87      2.91%
Net Interest Margin       3.20      3.16%
Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits  5,766.4       5,899.9      
Other Liabilities  486.5       428.0      
Stockholders' Equity  2,609.4       2,457.8      
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $20,325.7      $20,247.1      
                  

(1) Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
(2) For the periods disclosed above, the taxable-equivalent basis adjustments made to the table above were not material.

           
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income        Table 6 
  Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 
  Compared to September 30, 2019 
(dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total 
Change in Interest Income:          
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $0.4  $(0.4) $  
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities  (1.1)  (0.2)  (1.3) 
Loans and Leases          
Commercial and industrial  (2.2)  (2.5)  (4.7) 
Commercial real estate  0.4   (1.8)  (1.4) 
Construction  0.2   (0.4)  (0.2) 
Residential:          
Residential mortgage  0.8   (0.9)  (0.1) 
Home equity line  (0.1)  (0.3)  (0.4) 
Consumer  (0.2)  0.2     
Lease financing  0.2   (0.1)  0.1  
Total Loans and Leases  (0.9)  (5.8)  (6.7) 
Other Earning Assets  (0.2)  0.1   (0.1) 
Total Change in Interest Income  (1.8)  (6.3)  (8.1) 
           
Change in Interest Expense:          
Interest-Bearing Deposits          
Savings     (0.8)  (0.8) 
Money Market  0.1   (1.6)  (1.5) 
Time  (1.2)  (1.1)  (2.3) 
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  (1.1)  (3.5)  (4.6) 
Short-Term Borrowings  0.2   0.1   0.3  
Long-Term Borrowings  (0.3)     (0.3) 
Total Change in Interest Expense  (1.2)  (3.4)  (4.6) 
Change in Net Interest Income $(0.6) $(2.9) $(3.5) 
           


          
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income        Table 7
  Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
  Compared to December 31, 2018
(dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total
Change in Interest Income:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $1.1  $(0.3) $0.8 
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities  (2.4)  (2.1)  (4.5)
Loans and Leases         
Commercial and industrial  (4.5)  (2.9)  (7.4)
Commercial real estate  3.4   0.1   3.5 
Construction  (1.4)  (0.3)  (1.7)
Residential:         
Residential mortgage  3.6   (1.1)  2.5 
Home equity line     (0.5)  (0.5)
Consumer  (0.2)  0.8   0.6 
Lease financing  0.2   0.1   0.3 
Total Loans and Leases  1.1   (3.8)  (2.7)
Other Earning Assets     0.4   0.4 
Total Change in Interest Income  (0.2)  (5.8)  (6.0)
          
Change in Interest Expense:         
Interest-Bearing Deposits         
Savings  0.1   0.1   0.2 
Money Market  0.2   (0.7)  (0.5)
Time  (1.7)     (1.7)
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  (1.4)  (0.6)  (2.0)
Short-Term Borrowings  2.1   0.2   2.3 
Long-Term Borrowings  (1.8)  (0.1)  (1.9)
Total Change in Interest Expense  (1.1)  (0.5)  (1.6)
Change in Net Interest Income $0.9  $(5.3) $(4.4)
          


           
Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income        Table 8 
  Year Ended December 31, 2019 
  Compared to December 31, 2018 
(dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total 
Change in Interest Income:          
Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $(0.4) $1.4  $1.0  
Available-for-Sale Investment Securities  (11.7)  (2.9)  (14.6) 
Loans and Leases          
Commercial and industrial  (4.7)  5.6   0.9  
Commercial real estate  11.0   14.2   25.2  
Construction  (3.3)  3.0   (0.3) 
Residential:          
Residential mortgage  15.6   (3.1)  12.5  
Home equity line  1.4   0.5   1.9  
Consumer  1.0   2.6   3.6  
Lease financing     0.3   0.3  
Total Loans and Leases  21.0   23.1   44.1  
Other Earning Assets  1.3   0.9   2.2  
Total Change in Interest Income  10.2   22.5   32.7  
           
Change in Interest Expense:          
Interest-Bearing Deposits          
Savings  0.5   5.1   5.6  
Money Market  1.7   10.9   12.6  
Time  (11.9)  8.6   (3.3) 
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  (9.7)  24.6   14.9  
Short-Term Borrowings  4.7   0.4   5.1  
Long-Term Borrowings  5.7   (0.1)  5.6  
Total Change in Interest Expense  0.7   24.9   25.6  
Change in Net Interest Income $9.5  $(2.4) $7.1  
           


          
Loans and Leases        Table 9
  December 31,  September 30,  December 31, 
(dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018
Commercial and industrial $2,743,242 $2,654,077 $3,208,760
Commercial real estate  3,463,953  3,309,389  2,990,783
Construction  519,241  486,977  626,757
Residential:         
Residential mortgage  3,768,936  3,671,424  3,527,101
Home equity line  893,239  916,106  912,517
Total residential  4,662,175  4,587,530  4,439,618
Consumer  1,620,556  1,637,549  1,662,504
Lease financing  202,483  167,874  147,769
Total loans and leases $13,211,650 $12,843,396 $13,076,191
          


          
Deposits        Table 10
  December 31,  September 30,  December 31, 
(dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018
Demand $5,880,072 $5,720,822 $6,007,941
Savings  4,998,933  4,899,468  4,853,285
Money Market  3,055,832  3,529,363  3,196,678
Time  2,510,157  2,707,593  3,092,164
Total Deposits 16,444,994 $16,857,246 $17,150,068
          


          
Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More        Table 11
  December 31,  September 30,  December 31, 
(dollars in thousands) 2019 2019
 2018
Non-Performing Assets         
Non-Accrual Loans and Leases         
Commercial Loans:         
Commercial and industrial $32
 $12 $274
Commercial real estate  30  33  1,658
Total Commercial Loans  62  45  1,932
Residential Loans:         
Residential mortgage  5,406  3,959  4,611
Total Residential Loans  5,406  3,959  4,611
Consumer    200  
Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases  5,468  4,204  6,543
Other Real Estate Owned  319  82  751
Total Non-Performing Assets $5,787
 $4,286 $7,294
          
Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More         
Commercial Loans:         
Commercial and industrial $1,429
 $750 $141
Construction  2,367    
Commercial real estate  1,013    
Total Commercial Loans  4,809  750  141
Residential Loans:         
Residential mortgage  74  139  32
Home equity line  2,995  3,192  2,842
Total Residential Loans  3,069  3,331  2,874
Consumer  4,272  3,076  3,373
Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More $12,150 $7,157 $6,388
          
Restructured Loans on Accrual Status and Not Past Due 90 Days or More  14,493  22,350  24,033
Total Loans and Leases $13,211,650 $12,843,396 $13,076,191
          


              
Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses           Table 12 
  For the Three Months Ended
 For the Year Ended
 
  December 31,  September 30,  December 31,  December 31,  December 31,  
(dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 
Balance at Beginning of Period $132,964 $138,535 $141,250 $141,718 $137,253 
Loans and Leases Charged-Off              
Commercial Loans:               
Commercial and industrial (204)  (514)    (2,718)  (778) 
Lease financing        (24)   
Total Commercial Loans (204)  (514)    (2,742)  (778) 
Residential  (431)  (7)  (6)  (438)  (165) 
Consumer  (8,689)  (8,015)  (8,015)  (32,807)  (26,630) 
Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off  (9,324)  (8,536)  (8,021)  (35,987)  (27,573) 
Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off           
Commercial Loans:               
Commercial and industrial 107  241  78  410  232 
Commercial real estate 170  30  41  263  216 
Total Commercial Loans 277  271  119  673  448 
Residential  107  425  256  967  940 
Consumer  2,256  2,269  2,364  9,359  8,470 
Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off  2,640  2,965  2,739  10,999  9,858 
Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off(6,684)  (5,571)  (5,282)  (24,988)  (17,715) 
Provision for Loan and Lease Losses  4,250    5,750  13,800  22,180 
Balance at End of Period$130,530 $132,964 $141,718 $130,530 $141,718 
Average Loans and Leases Outstanding $12,940,956 $13,032,349 $12,829,635 $13,063,716 $12,570,182 
Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding(1)  0.20
 0.17 0.16 0.19 0.14%
Ratio of Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to Loans and Leases Outstanding  0.99
 1.04 1.08 0.99 1.08%
                 

(1) Annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

             
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation          Table 13 
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Year Ended  
  December 31,  September 30,  December 31,  December 31,  
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019  2019 2018 2019  2018 
Income Statement Data:                
Net income $67,836 $74,199 $59,995 $284,392 $264,394 
Core net income $71,250 $75,871 $77,914 $291,785 $286,711 
                 
Average total stockholders' equity $2,636,651 $2,648,428 $2,437,504 $2,609,432 $2,457,771 
Less: average goodwill  995,492  995,492  995,492  995,492  995,492 
Average tangible stockholders' equity $1,641,159 $1,652,936 $1,442,012 $1,613,940 $1,462,279 
                 
Average total assets $20,089,601 $20,332,457 $20,069,988 $20,325,697 $20,247,135 
Less: average goodwill  995,492  995,492  995,492  995,492  995,492 
Average tangible assets $19,094,109 $19,336,965 $19,074,496 $19,330,205 $19,251,643 
                 
Return on average total stockholders' equity(1)  10.21 11.12% 9.77% 10.90 10.76%
Core return on average total stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1)  10.72 11.37% 12.68% 11.18 11.67%
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1)  16.40 17.81% 16.51% 17.62 18.08%
Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1)  17.22 18.21% 21.44% 18.08 19.61%
                 
Return on average total assets(1)  1.34 1.45% 1.19% 1.40 1.31%
Core return on average total assets (non-GAAP)(1)  1.41 1.48% 1.54% 1.44 1.42%
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)  1.41 1.52% 1.25% 1.47 1.37%
Core return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)  1.48 1.56% 1.62% 1.51 1.49%
                 
        As of As of As of 
        December 31,  September 30,  December 31,  
        2019 2019 2018 
Balance Sheet Data:                
Total stockholders' equity       $2,640,258 $2,654,558 $2,524,839 
Less: goodwill        995,492  995,492  995,492 
Tangible stockholders' equity       $1,644,766 $1,659,066 $1,529,347 
                 
Total assets       $20,166,734 $20,598,220 $20,695,678 
Less: goodwill        995,492  995,492  995,492 
Tangible assets       $19,171,242 $19,602,728 $19,700,186 
                 
Shares outstanding        129,928,479  131,260,900  134,874,302 
                 
Total stockholders' equity to total assets        13.09 12.89% 12.20%
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)        8.58 8.46% 7.76%
                 
Book value per share       $20.32 $20.22 $18.72 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)       $12.66 $12.64 $11.34 
                 

(1) Annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

                 
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation              Table 14 
  For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended  
  December 31,  September 30,  December 31,  December 31,  
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 
Net interest income $139,619  $143,081  $143,985  $573,402  $566,318  
Core net interest income (non-GAAP) $139,619  $143,081  $143,985  $573,402  $566,318  
                 
Noninterest income $46,708  $49,980  $33,091  $192,533  $178,993  
Loss on sale of securities  123         2,715     
Costs associated with the sale of stock  4,500         4,500     
OTTI losses on available-for-sale debt securities        24,085      24,085  
Core noninterest income (non-GAAP) $51,331  $49,980  $57,176  $199,748  $203,078  
                 
Noninterest expense $91,058  $93,466  $89,354  $370,437  $364,953  
Loss on litigation settlement(1)              (4,125) 
One-time items(2)  (48)  (2,244)  (435)  (2,814)  (2,267) 
Core noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $91,010  $91,222  $88,919  $367,623  $358,561  
                 
Net income $67,836  $74,199  $59,995  $284,392  $264,394  
Loss on sale of securities  123         2,715     
Costs associated with the sale of stock  4,500         4,500     
OTTI losses on available-for-sale debt securities        24,085      24,085  
Loss on litigation settlement(1)              4,125  
One-time noninterest expense items(2)  48   2,244   435   2,814   2,267  
Tax adjustments(3)  (1,257)  (572)  (6,601)  (2,636)  (8,160) 
Total core adjustments  3,414   1,672   17,919   7,393   22,317  
Core net income (non-GAAP) $71,250  $75,871  $77,914  $291,785  $286,711  
                 
Basic earnings per share $0.52  $0.56  $0.44  $2.14  $1.93  
Diluted earnings per share $0.52  $0.56  $0.44  $2.13  $1.93  
Efficiency ratio  48.86 % 48.41 % 50.45 % 48.36 % 48.96 %
                 
Core basic earnings per share (non-GAAP) $0.55  $0.57  $0.58  $2.19  $2.09  
Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $0.54  $0.57  $0.58  $2.19  $2.09  
Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  47.65 % 47.25 % 44.19 % 47.55 % 46.59 %
                 

(1) The Company reached an agreement in principle to resolve a putative class action lawsuit alleging that the Bank improperly charged certain overdraft fees. In connection with the settlement agreement, the Company recorded an expense of approximately $4.1 million during the year ended December 31, 2018.
(2) One-time items for all periods shown included nonrecurring offering costs. Additionally, one-time items for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 included costs related to a nonrecurring payment to a former executive of the Company pursuant to the Bank’s Executive Change-in-Control Retention Plan and the loss on our funding swap as a result of a 2019 decrease in the conversion rate of our Visa Class B restricted shares sold in 2016. One-time items for the year ended December 31, 2018 included the loss on our funding swap as a result of a 2018 decrease in the conversion rate of our Visa Class B restricted shares sold in 2016.
(3) Represents the adjustments to net income, tax effected at the Company’s effective tax rate for the respective period.