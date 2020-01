Due to the acquisition of Hemfosa, Nordea will delist 7 certificates according to below.

The instruments will be delisted the 30th of January 2020.

Further information can be found: www.nordea.se

Instrument NDA Isin

BULL HEMF X3 N SE0007187596

BLANKA HEMF N SE0007187620

BULL HEMF X3 N1 SE0011169788

BULL HEMF X2 N SE0011169796

BLANKA HEMFX1 N1 SE0011169804

BEAR HEMF X3 N SE0011169820

BEAR HEMF X2 N SE0011169812

