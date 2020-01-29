Amerhart Brings #1 Decking and Railing Brand into Eastern Kansas and Western Missouri

WINCHESTER, Va., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trex Company, the world’s number one decking and railing brand, and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, is broadening its industry-leading reach and brand footprint with the expansion of Amerhart distribution into eastern Kansas and western Missouri. One of the largest independently owned building materials suppliers in the Midwest, Amerhart recently announced the addition of a new location in Kansas City, Kan. This move brings the distributor’s extensive selection of top brands and building materials, including Trex decking and railing, to customers in this rapidly growing region.

“Amerhart is well-known and respected throughout the Midwest and the industry for its outstanding service and commitment to its customers,” said Jim Cline, president and CEO of Trex. “With its experienced staff, quality training, robust inventory and timely delivery, Amerhart has earned a reputation as a supplier of choice among building professionals. We are pleased to be part of their continued Midwest expansion and welcome the opportunity to drive increased sales and growth for both of our businesses.”

Based in Green Bay, Wis., Amerhart is an independent, family-owned distributor of building materials. Founded in 1940, Amerhart serves a wide variety of customers throughout the building industry operating out of 10 Midwest locations across Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri and now Kansas.

“We have enjoyed tremendous success with Trex over the past several years and are eager to expand our relationship with them,” said Mark Kasper, CEO of Amerhart. “We understand the power and appeal of the Trex brand, people, products and programs and anticipate a strong response from our customers in these additional markets.”

Trex products are offered through an extensive network of building products distributors and dealers, and are sold at more than 6,700 retail locations. To learn more about Trex, go to www.trex.com. For more information about Amerhart, visit www.amerhart.com.

