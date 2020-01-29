MISSION, Kan., Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Tantalizing taste buds with the latest in trendy foods can be a fun way to bring the whole family to the table for meals together. Combining familiar flavors with a new preparation method, for example, is one way to add flair to dinners at home.



An innovative sushi-style concept, “beefshi” features convenient beef products like pastrami, roast beef, summer sausage, hot dogs, corned beef or bologna prepared in rolls with rice and vegetables. Because recipes like Reuben Roll, Taco Maki, New York Deli Roll and Muffarolletta can be enjoyed individually as appetizers or grouped together for a full meal, these dishes can provide a variety of solutions from entertaining a crowd to simply feeding your family.

Find more information and recipes at beefshi.com.

Reuben Roll

Recipe courtesy of the North American Meat Institute on behalf of the Beef Checkoff

Yield: 2 rolls (16 pieces)

Hand Vinegar:

1 cup water

1/4 cup rice vinegar

Rolls:

12 thin slices pastrami

3 cups sushi rice

1 teaspoon caraway seeds

2 sheets nori

4 thin slices Swiss cheese, cut into slivers

1 1/4 cups sauerkraut, rinsed, drained and squeezed dry

Russian dressing

To make hand vinegar: In small bowl, stir water and rice vinegar.

To make rolls: Lay sushi mat on clean surface and cover with plastic wrap. Lay six slices pastrami on mat lengthwise. Moisten hands with hand vinegar and shake off excess. Spread 1 1/2 cups rice across pastrami, leaving 1 inch empty at farthest end. Sprinkle rice with caraway seeds. Turn nori over so rice side is down.

Cover half the pastrami crosswise with two slices cheese and half the sauerkraut.

Securing meat and cheese with fingers, use thumbs to push end of mat up and over filling until edge of nori meets rice on opposite side. Press firmly on roll.

Lift top of mat and roll firmly until tight and round. Squeeze gently to shape. Press ends in carefully to secure loose rice. Remove mat and set roll aside.

Repeat to make second roll.

Use thin, sharp knife to cut each roll into eight slices. Arrange on sushi platter and serve with Russian dressing.

New York Deli Roll

Recipe courtesy of the North American Meat Institute on behalf of the Beef Checkoff

Yield: 2 rolls (16 pieces)

Hand Vinegar:

1 cup water

1/4 cup rice vinegar

Futomaki:

2 sheets nori

3 cups sushi rice

2 teaspoons caraway seeds

6 thin slices corned beef

4 teaspoons horseradish, well-drained

4 thin slices Swiss cheese, sliced into thin sticks

Dijon mustard

To make hand vinegar: In small bowl, stir water and rice vinegar.

To make futomaki: Lay sushi mat on clean surface and cover with plastic wrap. Place one nori sheet on mat, shiny-side down. Moisten hands with hand vinegar and shake off excess. Spread 1 1/2 cups rice across nori. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon caraway seeds. Turn nori over so rice side is down.

Cover half the rice crosswise with three slices corned beef. Spread corned beef with 2 teaspoons horseradish. Cover corned beef with two slices cheese.

Securing meat and cheese with fingers, use thumbs to push end of mat up and over filling until edge of nori meets rice on opposite side. Press firmly on roll.

Lift top of mat and roll firmly until tight and round. Squeeze gently to shape roll. Press ends in carefully to secure loose rice. Remove mat and set roll aside.

Repeat to make second roll.

Use thin, sharp knife to cut each roll into eight slices. Arrange on sushi platter and serve with Dijon mustard.

Taco Maki

Recipe courtesy of the North American Meat Institute on behalf of the Beef Checkoff

Yield: 2 rolls (16 pieces)

Hand Vinegar:

1 cup water

1/4 cup rice vinegar

Maki:

2 sheets nori

4 cups sushi rice

4 ounces finely shredded spicy beef jerky

16 cilantro sprigs

1/2 cup slivered radishes

64 tortilla strips

queso fresco crumbles

pico de gallo

To make hand vinegar: In small bowl, stir water and rice vinegar.

To make maki: Lay sushi mat on clean surface. Moisten hands with hand vinegar and shake off excess. Place one nori sheet on mat, shiny-side down. Spread 2 cups rice across nori, leaving 1 inch empty at farthest end.

Lay 2 ounces jerky, 8 cilantro sprigs and 1/4 cup radishes crosswise along rice, covering half the surface closest to you.

Securing jerky, cilantro and radishes with fingers, use thumbs to push end of mat up and over filling until edge of nori meets rice on opposite side. Press firmly on roll.

Lift top of mat and roll firmly until tight and round. Squeeze gently to shape roll. Press ends in carefully to secure loose rice. Remove mat and set roll aside.

Repeat to make second roll.

Use thin, sharp knife to cut each roll into eight slices. Arrange on sushi platter. Stand four tortilla strips upright in center of each roll then sprinkle with queso fresco. Serve with pico de gallo.

Muffarolletta

Recipe courtesy of the North American Meat Institute on behalf of the Beef Checkoff

Yield: 2 rolls (16 pieces)

Hand Vinegar:

1 cup water

1/4 cup rice vinegar

Rice:

1/2 cup mixed olives, patted dry and finely chopped

2 teaspoons capers, patted dry and finely chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

3 cups sushi rice

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Rolls:

8 thin slices beef salami

3 thin slices part-skim mozzarella, cut into sticks

3 thin slices provolone, cut into sticks

1/4 cup chopped celery leaves

toasted sesame seeds

shaved celery

To make hand vinegar: In small bowl, stir water and rice vinegar.

To make rice: In small bowl, mix olives, capers, garlic and rice; season with pepper, to taste.

To make rolls: Lay sushi mat on clean surface and cover with plastic wrap. Lay four slices salami on mat, overlapping by about 1/2 inch, to create surface 7 inches wide and 6 inches deep. Moisten hands with hand vinegar and shake off excess. Cover salami with 1 1/2 cups sushi rice, leaving 1 inch empty at farthest end.

Arrange half of each cheese along center of rice crosswise, covering half of rice closest to you. Sprinkle cheese with 1/8 cup celery leaves.

Securing cheese with fingers, use thumbs to push end of mat up and over filling until one edge of rice meets opposite side. Press firmly on roll.

Lift top of mat and roll firmly until tight and round. Squeeze gently to shape roll. Press ends in carefully to secure loose rice. Remove mat, peel off plastic and set roll aside.

Repeat to make second roll.

Slice each roll into eight rounds, arrange on sushi platter and sprinkle each slice with sesame seeds. Serve with shaved celery.

Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63ab3b74-cc62-4f59-96b4-136275e02017