Americans Crave More Time Outdoors at Home, But Their Homes Aren’t Built for It

MISSION, Kan., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) For many Americans, outdoor space is no longer viewed as an occasional seasonal perk. Backyards, patios and decks are increasingly seen as extensions of everyday living, places for relaxing, gathering and entertaining. Yet for many homeowners, outdoor time still ends earlier than they would like.

A new survey of U.S. homeowners from Bromic Heating, a company specializing in built-in and freestanding infrared outdoor heating, finds strong interest in spending more time outdoors, even as many say they are not able to use their outdoor space as often as they would like, with cooler weather frequently cutting those moments short.

According to the survey, 42% of homeowners say they would rather invest in creating an outdoor oasis at home than take a vacation. For many homeowners, outdoor space is about more than how it looks. Nearly all (92%) say spending time outdoors is important to their mental and emotional health, and an equal share say their ideal home includes an outdoor space designed for everyday living, gathering or entertaining.

Despite that enthusiasm, time outside often does not last as long as homeowners would like. Many say they wish they could spend more time outdoors at home. As temperatures drop, outdoor spaces are often the first part of the home to go unused, with more than three in five homeowners citing colder weather as a primary reason they spend less time outside.

Once cooler weather sets in, outdoor use drops sharply. Eighty-six percent of homeowners say they use their outdoor space much less, or stop using it entirely, during cooler months.

The survey also shows a gap between outdoor aspirations and planning decisions. Nearly half (43%) of homeowners say they do not actively think about outdoor heating when planning an outdoor living space, and 56% say they are unfamiliar with built-in or architecturally integrated outdoor heating solutions.

When homeowners do prioritize features, furniture, lighting and fire features tend to come first. Just 23% rank outdoor heating as a top planning priority, even though many homeowners also identify it as a key factor in extending outdoor use beyond warm days.

For many homeowners, the issue is not whether outdoor space matters, but how much more it could be used. Nearly 94% say their outdoor space has untapped potential. If that space stayed usable during cooler evenings or colder months, 86% say they would spend significantly more time outdoors.

As Americans rethink how they use their homes, outdoor space is increasingly tied to how people spend time, connect with others and unwind at the end of the day. The findings suggest that planning choices, particularly whether outdoor heating is factored in early, play a central role in extending how long outdoor spaces are used each year.

