WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As millions around the country hit stores this week in preparation for this weekend’s Super Bowl parties, beer remains the number one beverage alcohol of choice on football fans’ shopping lists. According to data provided by Nielsen, last year Americans spent $1.2 billion on beer in the two weeks leading to the Super Bowl, compared to $568 million on distilled spirits and $652 million on wine.

“As millions gather around their televisions to cheer on their favorite football team this Sunday, there’s one thing we can all agree on - beer is the beverage alcohol of choice for Super Bowl parties,” said Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. “Since Super Bowl I in 1967, football and beer have been inextricably linked, and there has never been a better time to be a beer consumer in the United States - with more than 7,000 breweries producing tasty, exciting, innovative products in every corner of our nation. The Beer Institute encourages everyone celebrating with beer this weekend to enjoy responsibly.”

By the numbers:

Off-premise alcohol sales in the two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl in 2019: Beer: $1.2 Billion Wine: $652 Million Distilled Spirits: $568 Million

Beer Package Mix: Aluminum Cans: 58.8% Aluminum Bottles: 3.3% Glass Bottles 37.4% Plastic Bottles: 0.3%

With $1.2 billion, one could purchase 192,554 tickets to Super Bowl LIV at an average ticket cost of $6,232.

Download an infographic of the beer data by clicking here.

The U.S. beer industry generates more than 2.1 million American jobs and contributes more than $328 billion to the U.S. economy. Learn more at https://beerservesamerica.org/.

###

About the Beer Institute

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

Alex Davidson Beer Institute 2027372337 adavidson@beerinstitute.org