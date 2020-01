Please find below a press release from Aedifica (a public regulated real estate company under Belgian law, listed on Euronext Brussels), regarding the final result of the subsequent offer period of the tender offer on Hoivatilat. Aedifica has now control over approx. 98.2% of all issued and outstanding shares and votes in Hoivatilat and has initiated a squeeze-out procedure.

