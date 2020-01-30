GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has received a rating of 85 out of 100 on the Corporate Equality Index (CEI), as announced by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. XPO ranked in the top five in its category of Mail and Freight Delivery.



The CEI recognizes employers that take steps to ensure equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer workers and their families. The index is based on an annual survey administered to major US employers, including Fortune 500 companies. It uses three rating criteria: non-discrimination policies; equitable benefits for LGBTQ individuals; and company support of an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility.

Meghan Henson, chief human resources officer of XPO Logistics, said, “We have a strong culture of inclusion that celebrates each of the many different communities that make up our workforce. By partnering with HRC and community organizations, we receive meaningful input that helps us continually improve our workplace in line with our values.”

Human Rights Campaign Foundation has published the CEI for 18 years with the goal of furthering LGBTQ inclusion in the corporate community.

