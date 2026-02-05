XPO Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter 2025. The company reported diluted earnings per share of $0.50, compared with $0.63 for the same period in 2024, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.88, compared with $0.89 for the same period in 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Summary Results
                 
  Three Months Ended December 31,
  Revenue Operating Income (Loss) (1)
(in millions)  2025  2024 Change %  2025  2024 Change %
North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment $1,165 $1,156 0.8% $184 $179 2.8%
European Transportation Segment  846  765 10.6%  (13)  (11) 18.2%
Corporate  -  - 0.0%  (28)  (19) 47.4%
Total $2,011 $1,921 4.7% $143 $148 -3.4%
                 
  Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (2) Adjusted EBITDA (1)(2)
(in millions)  2025  2024 Change %  2025  2024 Change %
North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment $181 $159 13.8% $285 $280 1.8%
European Transportation Segment  2  (2) NM  32  27 18.5%
Corporate  NA  NA NA  (4)  (4) 0.0%
Total $NA $NA NA $312 $303 3.0%
                 
  Net Income (1) Diluted EPS (1)
(in millions, except for per-share data)  2025  2024 Change %  2025  2024 Change %
Total $59 $76 -22.4% $0.50 $0.63 -20.6%
                 
  Diluted Weighted-Average
Common Shares Outstanding		          
     Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)(2)
(in millions, except for per-share data)  2025  2024    2025  2024 Change %
Total  119  120   $0.88 $0.89 -1.1%
                 
Amounts may not add due to rounding.
NM - Not meaningful.
NA - Not applicable.
(1) Includes gains from sales of real estate of $10 million ($13 million pre-tax) or $0.08 per diluted share and $26 million ($34 million pre-tax) or $0.21 per diluted share in the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(2) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release.
 

Mario Harik, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO, said, “We concluded a year of strong execution with another quarter of profitable growth. In the fourth quarter, we increased adjusted diluted EPS year-over-year by 18% and adjusted EBITDA by 11%, excluding real estate gains. These results reflect our focus on service excellence and continuous improvement of the business.

“In North American LTL, we grew adjusted operating income year-over-year by 14% and improved our adjusted operating ratio by 180 basis points to 84.4%, outperforming seasonality. Our initiatives for mix and pricing delivered our twelfth consecutive quarter of sequential growth in revenue per shipment, excluding fuel. At the same time, our AI developments lowered our cost to serve by improving network efficiency and labor productivity.”

Harik continued, “By pairing world-class service with our proprietary technology, we’re building durable earnings power unique to our business. We’re continuing to execute for market-leading margin expansion in the current environment, while positioning for outsized share and margin gains in a recovery. And the significant acceleration in free cash flow we expect to generate in the coming years will further compound shareholder value creation.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights

For the fourth quarter 2025, the company generated revenue of $2.01 billion, compared with $1.92 billion for the same period in 2024.

Operating income was $143 million for the fourth quarter, compared with $148 million for the same period in 2024. Net income was $59 million for the fourth quarter, compared with $76 million for the same period in 2024. The year-over-year decrease in operating income and net income includes a $21 million reduction in real estate gains and a $23 million increase in restructuring expense primarily from previously granted equity awards related to the transition in board leadership. This is reflected in diluted earnings per share of $0.50 for the fourth quarter, compared with $0.63 for the same period in 2024.

Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $105 million for the fourth quarter, compared with $107 million for the same period in 2024. Adjusted diluted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $0.88 for the fourth quarter, compared with $0.89 for the same period in 2024.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”), a non-GAAP financial measure, was $312 million for the fourth quarter, compared with $303 million for the same period in 2024.

The company generated $226 million of cash flow from operating activities in the fourth quarter and ended the year with $310 million of cash and cash equivalents on hand, after completing $84 million of net capital expenditures, $65 million of common stock repurchases, and $65 million of term loan repayments.

Results by Business Segment

  • North American Less-Than-Truckload (LTL): The segment generated revenue of $1.17 billion for the fourth quarter 2025, compared with $1.16 billion for the same period in 2024. On a year-over-year basis, yield, excluding fuel, increased 5.2%, while shipments per day decreased 1.6%, and tonnage per day decreased 4.5%.

    Operating income was $184 million for the fourth quarter, compared with $179 million for the same period in 2024. Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $181 million for the fourth quarter, compared with $159 million for the same period in 2024. Adjusted operating ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 84.4%, reflecting a year-over-year improvement of 180 basis points. 

    Adjusted  EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $285 million, compared with $280 million for the same period in 2024. The year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA was due primarily to yield growth and productivity improvements, partially offset by a decrease in gains on real estate transactions, lower tonnage per day and wage inflation.

  • European Transportation: The segment generated revenue of $846 million for the fourth quarter 2025, compared with $765 million for the same period in 2024. Operating income was a loss of $13 million for the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $11 million for the same period in 2024.

    Adjusted EBITDA was $32 million for the fourth quarter, compared with $27 million for the same period in 2024.

  • Corporate: The segment generated an operating loss of $28 million for the fourth quarter 2025, compared with a loss of $19 million for the same period in 2024. The year-over-year increase in operating loss reflects a $7 million net increase in restructuring and transaction and integration costs.

    Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $4 million for the fourth quarter 2025, compared with a loss of $4 million for the same period in 2024.

Conference Call

The company will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants can call toll-free (from US/Canada) 1-877-269-7756; international callers dial +1-201-689-7817. A live webcast of the conference will be available on the investor relations area of the company’s website, xpo.com/investors. The conference will be archived until March 7, 2026. To access the replay by phone, call toll-free (from US/Canada) 1-877-660-6853; international callers dial +1-201-612-7415. Use participant passcode 13757948.

About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America. The company’s customer-focused organization efficiently moves 16 billion pounds of freight per year, enabled by its proprietary technology. XPO serves 55,000 customers with 592 locations and 37,000 employees in North America and Europe, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), we provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release to the most directly comparable measure under GAAP, which are set forth in the financial tables attached to this press release.

XPO’s non-GAAP financial measures in this press release include: adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”) on a consolidated basis and for corporate; adjusted EBITDA margin on a consolidated basis; adjusted EBITDA, excluding gains on real estate transactions on a consolidated basis and for our North American Less-Than-Truckload segment; adjusted net income; adjusted diluted earnings per share (“adjusted diluted EPS”); adjusted diluted EPS, excluding gains on real estate transactions; adjusted operating income for our North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments; and adjusted operating ratio for our North American Less-Than-Truckload segment.

We believe that the above adjusted financial measures facilitate analysis of our ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be reflective of, or are unrelated to, XPO and its business segments’ core operating performance, and may assist investors with comparisons to prior periods and assessing trends in our underlying businesses. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently, and therefore our measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should only be used as supplemental measures of our operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, excluding gains on real estate transactions, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted diluted EPS, excluding gains on real estate transactions, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating ratio include adjustments for transaction and integration costs, as well as restructuring costs and other adjustments as set forth in the attached tables. Transaction and integration adjustments are generally incremental costs that result from an actual or planned acquisition, divestiture or spin-off and may include transaction costs, consulting fees, stock-based compensation, retention awards, internal salaries and wages (to the extent the individuals are assigned full-time to integration and transformation activities) and certain costs related to integrating and converging IT systems. Restructuring costs primarily relate to severance costs associated with business optimization initiatives. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and evaluating XPO’s and each business segment’s ongoing performance.

We believe that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA, excluding gains on real estate transactions, improve comparability from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (interest and financing expenses), asset base (depreciation and amortization), tax impacts and other adjustments as set out in the attached tables that management has determined are not reflective of core operating activities and thereby assist investors with assessing trends in our underlying businesses. We believe that adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS, excluding gains on real estate transactions, improve the comparability of our operating results from period to period by removing the impact of certain costs and gains that management has determined are not reflective of our core operating activities, including amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, transaction and integration costs, restructuring costs and other adjustments as set out in the attached tables. We believe that adjusted operating income and adjusted operating ratio improve the comparability of our operating results from period to period by removing the impact of certain transaction and integration costs and restructuring costs, as well as amortization expense and other adjustments as set out in the attached tables.

Forward-looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target,” “trajectory” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. 

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to a material difference include the risks discussed in our filings with the SEC, and the following: the effects of business, economic, political, legal, and regulatory impacts or conflicts upon our operations; supply chain disruptions and shortages, strains on production or extraction of raw materials, cost inflation and labor and equipment shortages; our ability to align our investments in capital assets, including equipment, service centers, and warehouses to our customers’ demands; our ability to implement our cost and revenue initiatives and realize growth and expansion as a result of those initiatives; the effectiveness of our action plan, and other management actions, to improve our North American LTL business; our ability to continue insourcing linehaul in ways that enhance our network efficiency and productivity; the anticipated impact of a freight market recovery on our business; our ability to capture profitable share gains, facilitate yield growth, and improve margins during an upcycle; our ability to benefit from a sale, spin-off or other divestiture of one or more business units or to successfully integrate and realize anticipated synergies, cost savings and profit opportunities from acquired companies; goodwill impairment; issues related to compliance with data protection laws, competition laws, and intellectual property laws; fluctuations in currency exchange rates, fuel prices and fuel surcharges; our ability to develop and implement proprietary technology and suitable information technology systems that contribute to cost and productivity improvements; the impact of potential cyber-attacks and information technology or data security breaches or failures; our ability to repurchase shares on favorable terms; our indebtedness; our ability to raise debt and equity capital; fluctuations in interest rates; seasonal fluctuations; our ability to maintain positive relationships with our network of third-party transportation providers; our ability to attract and retain management talent and key employees including qualified drivers; labor matters; litigation; competition; and our ability to improve pricing growth.

All forward-looking statements set forth in this release are qualified by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by us will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on us or our business or operations. Forward-looking statements set forth in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

Investor Contact
Brian Scasserra
+1 617-607-6429
brian.scasserra@xpo.com

Media Contact
Cole Horton
+1 203-609-6004
cole.horton@xpo.com


XPO, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
                
 Three Months Ended Years Ended
 December 31, December 31,
 2025
 2024
 Change % 2025
 2024
 Change %
                
Revenue$2,011  $1,921  4.7% $8,157  $8,072  1.1%
Salaries, wages and employee benefits 845   837  1.0%  3,424   3,377  1.4%
Purchased transportation 412   398  3.5%  1,662   1,701  -2.3%
Fuel, operating expenses and supplies 387   376  2.9%  1,571   1,589  -1.1%
Operating taxes and licenses 22   19  15.8%  83   80  3.8%
Insurance and claims 48   29  65.5%  167   134  24.6%
Gains on sales of property and equipment (14)   (35)  -60.0%  (17)   (40)  -57.5%
Depreciation and amortization expense 134   124  8.1%  521   490  6.3%
Pre-Con-way acquisition environmental matter (1) -   -  0.0%  35   -  NM
Legal matters (2) -   -  0.0%  (13)   -  NM
Transaction and integration costs 1   14  -92.9%  8   53  -84.9%
Restructuring costs (3) 33   10  230.0%  59   27  118.5%
Operating income 143   148  -3.4%  656   660  -0.6%
Other income (1)   (6)  -83.3%  (6)   (37)  -83.8%
Debt extinguishment loss -   -  0.0%  6   -  NM
Interest expense 53   53  0.0%  219   223  -1.8%
Income before income tax provision 91   102  -10.8%  437   473  -7.6%
Income tax provision 32   26  23.1%  121   86  40.7%
Net income$59  $76  -22.4% $316  $387  -18.3%
                
Earnings per share data (4)               
Basic earnings per share$0.50  $0.65    $2.69  $3.33   
Diluted earnings per share$0.50  $0.63    $2.64  $3.23   
                
Weighted-average common shares outstanding               
Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 117   116     118   116   
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 119   120     119   120   
                
Amounts may not add due to rounding.
NM - Not meaningful.
(1) Relates to environmental and product liability claims involving a former subsidiary of Con-way, which was sold prior to XPO's acquisition of Con-way in 2015, as described in Note 10 to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025.
(2) Reflects the settlement of claims against certain truck manufacturers related to purchases by our European Transportation segment covering periods prior to 2015.
(3) Primarily reflects severance and related charges incurred in both 2025 and 2024 in our European Transportation segment, and share-based compensation charges incurred in the fourth quarter of 2025 for previously granted equity awards in connection with the change in the Executive Chairman role in Corporate.
(4) The sum of quarterly earnings per share may not equal year-to-date amounts due to differences in the weighted-average number of shares outstanding during the respective periods.
   


XPO, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
      
 December 31, December 31,
 2025
 2024
ASSETS     
Current assets     
Cash and cash equivalents$310  $246 
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $40 and $50, respectively 1,035   977 
Other current assets 285   283 
Total current assets 1,630   1,505 
Long-term assets     
Property and equipment, net of $2,360 and $2,019 in accumulated depreciation, respectively 3,664   3,402 
Operating lease assets 777   727 
Goodwill 1,547   1,461 
Identifiable intangible assets, net of $580 and $499 in accumulated amortization, respectively 311   361 
Other long-term assets 265   254 
Total long-term assets 6,564   6,206 
Total assets$8,194  $7,712 
      
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY     
Current liabilities     
Accounts payable$455  $477 
Accrued expenses 760   708 
Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 60   62 
Short-term operating lease liabilities 166   127 
Other current liabilities 113   46 
Total current liabilities 1,555   1,420 
Long-term liabilities     
Long-term debt 3,253   3,325 
Deferred tax liability 482   393 
Employee benefit obligations 86   85 
Long-term operating lease liabilities 611   603 
Other long-term liabilities 345   283 
Total long-term liabilities 4,778   4,690 
      
Stockholders’ equity     
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300 shares authorized; 117 shares issued and outstanding as of     
December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively -   - 
Additional paid-in capital 1,160   1,274 
Retained earnings 888   572 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (187)   (246) 
Total equity 1,861   1,601 
Total liabilities and equity$8,194  $7,712 
      
Amounts may not add due to rounding.
      


XPO, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
       
  Years Ended
  December 31,
  2025
 2024
Cash flows from operating activities     
Net income$316  $387 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities     
 Depreciation and amortization 521   490 
 Stock compensation expense 77   87 
 Accretion of debt 10   11 
 Deferred tax expense 99   57 
 Gains on sales of property and equipment (17)   (40) 
 Other 24   11 
Changes in assets and liabilities     
 Accounts receivable (47)   (47) 
 Other assets (38)   (106) 
 Accounts payable (22)   (8) 
 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 62   (33) 
Net cash provided by operating activities 986   808 
Cash flows from investing activities     
 Payment for purchases of property and equipment (657)   (789) 
 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 41   75 
 Proceeds from sale of investment -   12 
Net cash used in investing activities (616)   (702) 
Cash flows from financing activities     
 Repurchase of debt (115)   - 
 Repayment of debt and finance leases (73)   (82) 
 Payment for debt issuance costs (3)   (4) 
 Repurchase of common stock (125)   - 
 Change in bank overdrafts 23   (9) 
 Payment for tax withholdings for restricted shares (50)   (129) 
 Other 4   (1) 
Net cash used in financing activities (339)   (226) 
Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1)   - 
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 31   (120) 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 298   419 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period$330  $298 
       
Amounts may not add due to rounding.
       


North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment
Summary Financial Table
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
                
 Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31,
 2025 2024 Change % 2025 2024 Change %
                
Revenue (excluding fuel surcharge revenue)$990  $985  0.5% $4,101  $4,115  -0.3%
Fuel surcharge revenue 175   171  2.3%  731   785  -6.9%
Revenue 1,165   1,156  0.8%  4,832   4,899  -1.4%
Salaries, wages and employee benefits 614   621  -1.1%  2,520   2,515  0.2%
Purchased transportation 24   44  -45.5%  123   248  -50.4%
Fuel, operating expenses and supplies (1) 206   218  -5.5%  885   928  -4.6%
Operating taxes and licenses 16   16  0.0%  67   65  3.1%
Insurance and claims 34   18  88.9%  111   80  38.8%
Gains on sales of property and equipment (12)   (34)  -64.7%  (9)   (27)  -66.7%
Depreciation and amortization 98   89  10.1%  381   346  10.1%
Transaction and integration costs -   -  0.0%  -   1  -100.0%
Restructuring costs 1   5  -80.0%  5   7  -28.6%
Operating income 184   179  2.8%  749   735  1.9%
Operating ratio (2) 84.2%   84.5%     84.5%   85.0%   
Amortization expense 9   9     36   36   
Transaction and integration costs -   -     -   1   
Restructuring costs 1   5     5   7   
Gains on real estate transactions (13)   (34)     (15)   (34)   
Adjusted operating income (3)$181  $159  13.8% $775  $746  3.9%
Adjusted operating ratio (3) (4) 84.4%   86.2%     84.0%   84.8%   
Depreciation expense 89   80     345   310   
Pension income 2   6     6   25   
Gains on real estate transactions 13   34     15   34   
Adjusted EBITDA (5)$285  $280  1.8% $1,142  $1,115  2.4%
Adjusted EBITDA margin (5) 24.4%   24.2%     23.6%   22.8%   
Gains on real estate transactions 13   34     15   34   
Adjusted EBITDA, excluding gains on real estate transactions (3)$272  $246  10.6% $1,126  $1,081  4.2%
                
Amounts may not add due to rounding.
(1) Fuel, operating expenses and supplies includes fuel-related taxes.
(2) Operating ratio is calculated as (1 - (Operating income divided by Revenue)) using the underlying unrounded amounts.
(3) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release.
(4) Adjusted operating ratio is calculated as (1 - (Adjusted operating income divided by Revenue)) using the underlying unrounded amounts; adjusted operating margin is the inverse of adjusted operating ratio.
(5) Adjusted EBITDA is used by our chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment profit (loss) in accordance with ASC 280. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue using the underlying unrounded amounts.
                



North American Less-Than-Truckload
Summary Data Table
(Unaudited)
                
 Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31,
 2025 2024 Change % 2025 2024 Change %
                
Pounds per day (thousands) 62,486  65,433 -4.5%  65,268  69,606 -6.2%
                
Shipments per day 48,348  49,109 -1.6%  49,420  51,508 -4.1%
                
Average weight per shipment (in pounds) 1,292  1,332 -3.0%  1,321  1,351 -2.3%
                
Revenue per shipment (including fuel surcharges)$394.78 $382.32 3.3% $388.49 $376.37 3.2%
                
Revenue per shipment (excluding fuel surcharges)$335.28 $325.62 3.0% $329.69 $316.05 4.3%
                
Gross revenue per hundredweight (including fuel surcharges) (1)$30.72 $29.09 5.6% $29.84 $28.40 5.1%
                
Gross revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel surcharges) (1)$26.12 $24.84 5.2% $25.39 $23.94 6.0%
                
Average length of haul (in miles) 862.8  854.7    854.9  851.5  
                
Total average load factor (2) 22,002  22,128 -0.6%  22,418  22,642 -1.0%
                
Average age of tractor fleet (years) 3.7  4.1    3.8  4.2  
                
Number of working days 61.0  61.5    251.5  252.5  
                
                
(1) Gross revenue per hundredweight excludes the adjustment required for financial statement purposes in accordance with the company's revenue recognition policy.
(2) Total average load factor equals freight pound miles divided by total linehaul miles.
Note: Table excludes the company's trailer manufacturing operations. Percentages presented are calculated using the underlying unrounded amounts.
                


European Transportation Segment
Summary Financial Table
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
                
 Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31,
 2025 2024 Change % 2025 2024 Change %
                
Revenue$846  $765  10.6%  $3,324  $3,173  4.8% 
Salaries, wages and employee benefits 228   212  7.5%   888   846  5.0% 
Purchased transportation 387   354  9.3%   1,539   1,454  5.8% 
Fuel, operating expenses and supplies (1) 181   158  14.6%   686   661  3.8% 
Operating taxes and licenses 5   4  25.0%   17   15  13.3% 
Insurance and claims 14   12  16.7%   55   51  7.8% 
Gains on sales of property and equipment (2)   (2)  0.0%   (8)   (14)  -42.9% 
Depreciation and amortization 35   34  2.9%   136   140  -2.9% 
Legal matters (2) -   -  0.0%   (13)   -  NM 
Transaction and integration costs -   -  0.0%   -   2  -100.0% 
Restructuring costs (3) 11   4  175.0%   27   17  58.8% 
Operating income (loss)$(13)  $(11)  18.2%  $(3)  $-  NM 
Other expense -   -     (1)   (1)   
Amortization expense 5   5     21   21   
Legal matters (2) -   -     (13)   -   
Transaction and integration costs -   -     -   2   
Restructuring costs (3) 11   4     27   17   
Adjusted operating income (4)$2  $(2)  NM  $32  $39  -17.9% 
Depreciation expense 29   29     115   119   
Pension expense -   -     (1)   (1)   
Adjusted EBITDA (5)$32  $27  18.5%  $147  $158  -7.0% 
Adjusted EBITDA margin (5) 3.8%   3.5%     4.4%   5.0%   
                
Amounts may not add due to rounding.
NM - Not meaningful.
(1) Fuel, operating expenses and supplies includes fuel-related taxes.
(2) Reflects the settlement of claims against certain truck manufacturers related to purchases by our European Transportation segment covering periods prior to 2015.
(3) Primarily reflects severance and related charges incurred in both 2025 and 2024.
(4) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release.
(5) Adjusted EBITDA is used by our chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment profit (loss) in accordance with ASC 280. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue using the underlying unrounded amounts.
                


Corporate
Summary Financial Table
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
                
 Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31,
 2025
 2024
 Change % 2025
 2024
 Change %
                
Revenue$-  $-  0.0%  $-  $-  0.0% 
Salaries, wages and employee benefits 3   3  0.0%   15   16  -6.3% 
Fuel, operating expenses and supplies -   -  0.0%   1   -  NM 
Insurance and claims 1   -  NM   1   3  -66.7% 
Depreciation and amortization 1   1  0.0%   4   4  0.0% 
Pre-Con-way acquisition environmental matter (1) -   -  0.0%   35   -  NM 
Transaction and integration costs 1   14  -92.9%   8   50  -84.0% 
Restructuring costs (2) 21   1  2000.0%   26   3  766.7% 
Operating loss$(28)  $(19)  47.4%  $(90)  $(76)  18.4% 
Other income (expense) (3) -   -     1   12   
Depreciation and amortization 1   1     4   4   
Pre-Con-way acquisition environmental matter (1) -   -     35   -   
Transaction and integration costs 1   14     8   50   
Restructuring costs (2) 21   1     26   3   
Adjusted EBITDA (4)$(4)  $(4)  0.0%  $(16)  $(7)  128.6% 
                
Amounts may not add due to rounding.
NM - Not meaningful.
(1) Relates to environmental and product liability claims involving a former subsidiary of Con-way, which was sold prior to XPO's acquisition of Con-way in 2015, as described in Note 10 to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025.
(2) Primarily reflects share-based compensation charges incurred in the fourth quarter of 2025 for previously granted equity awards in connection with the change in the Executive Chairman role.
(3) Other income (expense) consists of foreign currency gain (loss) and other income (expense), which is primarily comprised of investment income in 2024.
(4) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release.
                


XPO, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
                
 Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31,
 2025 2024 Change % 2025 2024 Change %
                
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA               
Net income$59  $76  -22.4%  $316  $387  -18.3% 
Debt extinguishment loss -   -     6   -   
Interest expense 53   53     219   223   
Income tax provision 32   26     121   86   
Depreciation and amortization expense 134   124     521   490   
Pre-Con-way acquisition environmental matter (1) -   -     35   -   
Legal matters (2) -   -     (13)   -   
Transaction and integration costs 1   14     8   53   
Restructuring costs (3) 33   10     59   27   
Adjusted EBITDA (4)$312  $303  3.0%  $1,272  $1,266  0.5% 
Revenue$2,011  $1,921  4.7%  $8,157  $8,072  1.1% 
Adjusted EBITDA margin (4) (5) 15.5%   15.8%     15.6%   15.7%   
Gains on real estate transactions 13   34     15   34   
Adjusted EBITDA, excluding gains on real estate transactions (4)$299  $269  11.2%  $1,257  $1,232  2.0% 
                
Amounts may not add due to rounding.
(1) Relates to environmental and product liability claims involving a former subsidiary of Con-way, which was sold prior to XPO's acquisition of Con-way in 2015, as described in Note 10 to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025.
(2) Reflects the settlement of claims against certain truck manufacturers related to purchases by our European Transportation segment covering periods prior to 2015.
(3) Primarily reflects severance and related charges incurred in both 2025 and 2024 in our European Transportation segment, and share-based compensation charges incurred in the fourth quarter of 2025 for previously granted equity awards in connection with the change in the Executive Chairman role in Corporate.
(4) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the press release.
(5) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue using the underlying unrounded amounts.
                


XPO, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (cont.)
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
             
  Three Months Ended Years Ended
  December 31, December 31,
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
             
Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share           
Net income (1)$59  $76  $316  $387 
 Debt extinguishment loss -   -   6   - 
 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 15   14   58   57 
 Pre-Con-way acquisition environmental matter (2) -   -   35   - 
 Legal matter (3) -   -   (13)   - 
 Transaction and integration costs 1   14   8   53 
 Restructuring costs (4) 33   10   59   27 
 Income tax associated with the adjustments above (5) (3)   (6)   (24)   (24) 
 European legal entity reorganization (6) -   (1)   1   (41) 
             
Adjusted net income (1)(7)$105  $107  $445  $460 
             
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1)(7)$0.88  $0.89  $3.73  $3.83 
             
Weighted-average common shares outstanding           
 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 119   120   119   120 
             
Amounts may not add due to rounding.
             
(1) Includes gains from sales of real estate of $10 million ($13 million pre-tax) or $0.08 per diluted share and $26 million ($34 million pre-tax) or $0.21 per diluted share in the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. Excluding these gains, adjusted diluted earnings per share are $0.80 and $0.68 in the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. Includes gains from sales of real estate of $12 million ($15 million pre-tax) or $0.10 per diluted share and $26 million ($34 million pre-tax) or $0.22 per diluted share for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Excluding these gains, adjusted diluted earnings per share are $3.63 and $3.61 for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(2) Relates to environmental and product liability claims involving a former subsidiary of Con-way, which was sold prior to XPO's acquisition of Con-way in 2015, as described in Note 10 to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025.
(3) Reflects the settlement of claims against certain truck manufacturers related to purchases by our European Transportation segment covering periods prior to 2015.
(4) Primarily reflects severance and related charges incurred in both 2025 and 2024 in our European Transportation segment, and share-based compensation charges incurred in the fourth quarter of 2025 for previously granted equity awards in connection with the change in the Executive Chairman role in Corporate.
             
(5) This line item reflects the aggregate tax benefit of all non-tax related adjustments reflected in the table above. The detail by line item is as follows:
 Debt extinguishment loss$-  $-  $1  $- 
 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 2   3   10   13 
 Pre-Con-way acquisition environmental matter -   -   8   - 
 Transaction and integration costs -   1   2   5 
 Restructuring costs -   2   3   6 
  $3  $6  $24  $24 
             
Amounts may not add due to rounding.
The income tax rate applied to reconciling items is based on the GAAP annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items, non-deductible compensation, losses for which no tax benefit can be recognized, and contribution- and margin-based taxes.
             
(6) Reflects a tax benefit recognized in the second quarter of 2024 and the subsequent adjustments recognized related to a legal entity reorganization within our European Transportation business.
(7) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the press release.
             



