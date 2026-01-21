XPO Named a World’s Most Admired Company by Fortune

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, announced today that it has been named to Fortune’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies for 2026. XPO is the only pure-play North American LTL transportation provider on the list this year.



Mario Harik, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO, said, “This recognition reflects the world-class team we have at XPO. Our success is a direct result of the exceptional service they provide our customers, and I’m grateful for all they do to make our company a leader in freight transportation.”



Fortune, in partnership with the global organizational consulting firm Korn Ferry, surveyed 3,000 corporate executives, directors and members of the financial community to compile its “Most Admired” list.



The full list appears on Fortune’s website here.



About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America. The company’s customer-focused organization efficiently moves 17 billion pounds of freight per year, enabled by its proprietary technology. XPO serves 55,000 customers with 605 locations and 38,000 employees in North America and Europe, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact

Cole Horton

+1 203-609-6004

cole.horton@xpo.com











