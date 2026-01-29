Two XPO Drivers Selected for America’s Road Team

Greenwich, Conn., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, announced today that two of its drivers have been selected to serve as Captains for the 2026-2027 America’s Road Team.



Established in 1986 by the American Trucking Associations, America’s Road Team is an elite group of professional truck drivers who serve as ambassadors for the trucking industry. Through public outreach, educational events and meetings with policymakers nationwide, they promote safe driving and the essential role of trucking in the American economy.



The two XPO drivers selected for the 2026-2027 team are:

Selvin Ramirez (Cranston, RI) : Selvin has been a professional driver for 28 years, including over 20 years at XPO. He was named Driver of the Year by the Rhode Island Trucking Association in 2019 and has led driving schools and safety trainings at XPO's Cranston, RI service center since 2015. He is the first driver from Rhode Island selected for America’s Road Team.





Omar Stebbins (Pompano Beach, FL): Omar has driven with XPO for over 20 years. He has received 5-, 10-, 15- and 20-year XPO Safety Awards and has been a Florida Road Team Captain since 2022. He is a regular speaker at Florida Road Team events, active in his community and a leader among fellow professional drivers.

Mario Harik, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO, said, “Selvin and Omar are outstanding ambassadors for the trucking industry. Through their leadership, commitment to safety and dedication to giving back, they represent what it means to be a professional truck driver. We’re proud to see them selected for America’s Road Team.”



The ATA named 20 professional drivers to America’s Road Team for 2026-2027, representing a collective 51 million miles of safe driving experience.



