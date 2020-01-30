CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ and Essence retail stores, today announced Rise Quincy, the company’s seventh store in Illinois and 41st in the nation, will open on Friday, January 31.



Rise Quincy is the second adult-use only store to open in Illinois since the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act passed while Rise Joliet was the first, opening on January 1 to coincide with the onset of adult-use sales in the state. Green Thumb Industries also offers adult-use sales at Rise Canton, Rise Mundelein and 3C Joliet. Two of GTI’s Illinois stores, The Clinic Effingham and 3C Naperville, currently only offer sales to customers with a valid Illinois medical marijuana card.

“We’re thrilled to continue the momentum of the successful rollout of Illinois adult-use sales with the opening of Rise Quincy, the state’s second adult-use only store,” said GTI Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “GTI has served tens of thousands of customers since January 1 and we look forward to providing people in Illinois further access to well-being through the power of cannabis at our stores and via our branded products.”

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) announced that statewide adult-use cannabis sales from January 1 through January 12 alone totaled $19.7 million. Experts estimate the Illinois cannabis market potential could top $2.5 billion at maturation.

Rise Quincy is located at 2703 Broadway Street in Quincy. Grand opening hours are January 31 and February 1 from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. Regular business hours are Monday to Thursday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, Friday 10:00 am to 7:00 pm, Saturday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and Sunday 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries (GTI), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to providing dignified access to cannabis while giving back to the communities in which they serve. GTI manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™ and Essence. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, GTI has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 96 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, GTI employs approximately 1,400 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. GTI was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business and MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of GTI with respect to future business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” or similar expressions and include information regarding the future direction and business objectives of GTI. The forward‐looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances and expectations relating to general economic and market conditions. Any forward‐looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, GTI does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward‐looking information in this news release is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those express or implied. When considering these forward‐looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in GTI’s public filings with the applicable securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, including the risk factors set out in GTI’s annual information form dated July 10, 2018.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Contact: Media Contact Jennifer Dooley Linda Marsicano Chief Strategy Officer VP, Corporate Communications InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com lmarsicano@gtigrows.com 310-622-8257 773-354-2004

Source: Green Thumb Industries

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aec18679-1ec1-40df-bcf4-b8076368b33b