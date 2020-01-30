30 January 2020
Announcement no. 6/2020
Alm. Brand A/S – Financial calendar 2020
Hereby the financial calendar for 2020:
27 February 2020 Publication of Annual Report 2019
29 April 2020 Annual General Meeting
14 May 2020 Publication of Interim Report, 1st quarter of 2020
20 August 2020 Publication of Interim Report, 1st half year of 2020
4 November 2020 Publication of Interim Report, 3rd quarter of 2020
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to Mikael Bo Larsen, Senior Investor Relations Officer, phone number +45 51 43 80 02.
