30 January 2020

Announcement no. 6/2020

Alm. Brand A/S – Financial calendar 2020

Hereby the financial calendar for 2020:

27 February 2020 Publication of Annual Report 2019

29 April 2020 Annual General Meeting

14 May 2020 Publication of Interim Report, 1st quarter of 2020

20 August 2020 Publication of Interim Report, 1st half year of 2020

4 November 2020 Publication of Interim Report, 3rd quarter of 2020

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to Mikael Bo Larsen, Senior Investor Relations Officer, phone number +45 51 43 80 02.

Attachment