30 January 2020
Announcement no. 6/2020

Alm. Brand A/S – Financial calendar 2020

Hereby the financial calendar for 2020:

27 February 2020         Publication of Annual Report 2019
29 April 2020                  Annual General Meeting
14 May 2020                   Publication of Interim Report, 1st quarter of 2020
20 August 2020             Publication of Interim Report, 1st half year of 2020
4 November 2020         Publication of Interim Report, 3rd quarter of 2020

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to Mikael Bo Larsen, Senior Investor Relations Officer, phone number +45 51 43 80 02.

