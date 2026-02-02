Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

2nd February 2026
Company Announcement No. 7/2026
Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 26 January 2026 – 30 January 2026
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 5:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|41,050,521
|17.11
|702,426,325
|26 January 2026
|160,000
|18.16
|2,905,600
|27 January 2026
|160,000
|18.28
|2,924,800
|28 January 2026
|160,000
|18.07
|2,891,200
|29 January 2026
|200,000
|17.46
|3,492,000
|30 January 2026
|180,000
|17.28
|3,110,400
|Total, week number 5
|860,000
|17.82
|15,324,000
|Accumulated under the program
|41,910,521
|17.13
|717,750,325
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 44,750,970 own shares corresponding to 3.08% of the total number of outstanding shares.
