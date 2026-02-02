Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

 | Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

2nd February 2026
Company Announcement No. 7/2026

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 26 January 2026 – 30 January 2026
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 5:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 41,050,521 17.11 702,426,325
26 January 2026 160,000 18.16 2,905,600
27 January 2026 160,000 18.28 2,924,800
28 January 2026 160,000 18.07 2,891,200
29 January 2026 200,000 17.46 3,492,000
30 January 2026 180,000 17.28 3,110,400
Total, week number 5860,00017.8215,324,000
Accumulated under the program 41,910,521 17.13 717,750,325

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 44,750,970 own shares corresponding to 3.08% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                          

Head of Investor Relations & ESG    
Mads Thinggaard                                

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469               

Attachments


Attachments

AS 7 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program Alm Brand_Share buyback week #5 2026

Recommended Reading