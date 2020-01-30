KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) is partnering with Nextdoor, the neighborhood hub, to ask Americans to nominate an improvement project in their neighborhood, ultimately fostering more conversations and connections to help local communities thrive. People can nominate a deserving project through Nextdoor or directly at the nomination website . This spring, the companies will select 10 initial projects.



“Nextdoor and H&R Block have a shared purpose to create stronger, kinder communities, and we both believe that starts with the neighborhood,” said Sarah Friar, CEO of Nextdoor. “I’m excited to hear from neighbors around the county, to bring people together, and most importantly, to create connections.”

This partnership is part of H&R Block’s new community impact platform, Make Every Block Better . The company seeks to build sustainable connections in neighborhoods and for small business owners at a time when more Americans are experiencing increased social isolation.

“Every day we see how social isolation negatively impacts our communities and neighbors,” said Jeff Jones, H&R Block President and CEO. “We have more than 12 million cumulative hours of conversations with people each year as we help them prepare their taxes, discussing major life events and helping them with a significant financial moment in their year. These conversations are just the beginning of how we can foster more conversations in communities and tackle isolation year-round.”

Recent studies reveal that people are increasingly disconnected from the community around them. A Pew Research Center survey notes that only about a quarter of Americans living in the suburbs know all or most of their neighbors and a study by the insurance company Cigna revealed that three in five Americans consider themselves lonely . The rise in isolation has impacts on people’s health with a study by the American Cancer Society finding that social isolation is linked to a higher risk of earlier death , and Inc. reporting that loneliness is just as lethal as smoking 15 cigarettes a day .

