TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) announced voting results from its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders held on January 29, 2020. A total of 26,864,370 Common Shares or 66.84% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Shareholders voted by a show of hands in favour of each item of business. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

 Votes
For		 Votes
Withheld/Against		  
Full results of the votes are included as Appendix A to this press release.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries.  Through our 15 strategic locations in 7 countries, we employ approximately 5,400 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

 Source:Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)
 Contact:Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer
 Telephone:(905) 477-3065 ext. 7233
 Website:http://www.excocorp.com


Appendix A
     
VOTING RESULTS - 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
           
ResolutionVotes For
Votes
Withheld/Against 		 
#
% #
%  
Elect Edward H. Kernaghan as Director26,314,616 98.8% 307,879 1.2%  
Elect Darren M. Kirk as Director26,449,064 99.3% 173,431 0.7%  
Elect Robert B. Magee as Director25,376,119 95.3% 1,246,376 4.7%  
Elect Colleen M. McMorrow as Director26,528,830 99.6% 93,665 0.4%  
Elect Paul E. Riganelli as Director25,023,963 94.0% 1,598,532 6.0%  
Elect Brian A. Robbins as Director24,946,619 93.7% 1,675,876 6.3%  
Elect Anne Marie Turnbull as Director25,391,690 95.4% 1,230,805 4.6%  
Appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP as Auditors25,599,775 95.3% 1,263,521 4.7%  
          
          
Notes:         
(1) Based on proxies submitted         
(2) 240,801 shares were not voted         
(3) 26,864,370 shares (66.84%) were voted by proxy. 1,074 shares were voted in person at the meeting.

 