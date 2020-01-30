15:30 London, 17:30 Helsinki, 30 January 2020 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

AFARAK GROUP: NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

Stock Exchange Release

Afarak Group has received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification:

Name: Atkey Ltd

Position: Closely associated person

(x) Legal person

(1) Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer

Name: Djakov, Aida

Position: Other senior position

Issuer: Afarak Group Oyj

LEI: 743700KOUL1GQQQREP40

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700KOUL1GQQQREP40_20200130111018_3

Transaction date: 2020-01-28

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009800098

Nature of transaction: Pledging

Transaction Details:

(1): Volume: 62,000,000 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 62,000,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A

According to Atkey Ltd´s notification, Atkey holds total of 62,126,701 shares, representing approximately 24,65 per cent of total shares and votes of the Company.

Helsinki, January 30, 2020

AFARAK GROUP PLC





Board of Directors

