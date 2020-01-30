15:30 London, 17:30 Helsinki, 30 January 2020 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)
AFARAK GROUP: NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
Stock Exchange Release
Afarak Group has received the following notification:
Person subject to the notification:
Name: Atkey Ltd
Position: Closely associated person
(x) Legal person
(1) Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name: Djakov, Aida
Position: Other senior position
Issuer: Afarak Group Oyj
LEI: 743700KOUL1GQQQREP40
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700KOUL1GQQQREP40_20200130111018_3
Transaction date: 2020-01-28
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009800098
Nature of transaction: Pledging
Transaction Details:
(1): Volume: 62,000,000 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 62,000,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A
According to Atkey Ltd´s notification, Atkey holds total of 62,126,701 shares, representing approximately 24,65 per cent of total shares and votes of the Company.
Helsinki, January 30, 2020
AFARAK GROUP PLC
Board of Directors
For additional information, please contact:
Afarak Group Plc
Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com
Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.
Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).
