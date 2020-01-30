WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After recognizing the world’s top technology executives for the past nine years, the HMG Strategy 2020 Global Technology Executives Who Matter program will launch this February, recognizing legendary technology leaders with two new award distinctions: the Elite Alumni and Lifetime Achievement awards.



Due to the heightened interest in the awards and excitement over the recent additions to the program, HMG Strategy has decided to continue accepting nominations on a rolling schedule, based on region. Nominations are closed for recognition at the 2020 Charlotte CIO Executive Leadership Summit on Feb. 6, the 2020 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit on Feb. 11 and the 2020 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit on Feb. 13. The remainder of the nominations must be received at least 21 days prior to the regional summit of choice to be considered for recognition. To see HMG Strategy’s full calendar of events for 2020, click here .

The Elite Alumni award will showcase the courageous leadership and commitment to innovation and business transformation that earns technology executives perennial acknowledgment. Recipients in the Elite Alumni category join an exclusive list of premier global technology leaders who have been recognized by HMG Strategy in the past. The program honors those top IT leaders who have delivered unparalleled value to their organizations in innovation, business transformation, courageous leadership, digital disruption and talent development.

Meanwhile, the Lifetime Achievement award recognizes those leaders who have led a long and distinguished career. Recipients in this category have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the technology industry in various positions and exhibited excellence throughout the duration of their career.

“Disruptive leaders who must reimagine and reinvent the enterprise, deserve recognition for the business acceleration they’ve enabled their organizations to achieve while sharpening their companies’ competitive edge,” said HMG Strategy President and CEO, Hunter Muller. “The additions to our program allow us to not only recognize the top technology executives each year, but to give special praise to those executives who continue to perform year after year.”

The inaugural Elite Alumni and Lifetime Achievement recognition program will take place at the HMG Strategy 2020 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit , on February 11, 2020 at the Rosewood Sand Hill in Menlo Park, CA. To learn more about the event, and register today, click here .

For more information on HMG Strategy’s 2020 Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards, please call (203) 221-2702, email HMG Strategy’s Associate Editor August Pelliccio at august.pelliccio@hmgstrategy.com or visit the awards site.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and Digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust to HMG Strategy’s unique business model, click here .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4a619eb-d2c0-4899-becd-942136ded376