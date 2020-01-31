OAKVILLE, Ontario, Jan. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada and Allstate Insurance Company of Canada are asking Canadians to make the winning play before this weekend’s Super Bowl festivities begin by planning ahead for a sober ride home.



“Everyone is on the same team when it comes to keeping roads safe,” said MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer Andrew Murie. “If you’re going to be consuming alcohol, cannabis or any other drug that affects your driving ability, please leave the driving to someone sober. Driving impaired is never worth the risk.”

Every year in Canada, hundreds of people are killed and tens of thousands are injured in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs.

MADD Canada and Allstate Canada are asking Canadians to all do their part to tackle impaired driving this Super Bowl weekend. Whether you’re watching the game at a bar, at a friend’s place, or hosting a Super Bowl party yourself, have a plan in place to get you or your guests home safely.

“Planning ahead only takes a few minutes and it can save you a lifetime of grief and regret,” said Allstate Canada President and CEO Ryan Michel. “Please make sure sober transportation is part of your Super Bowl weekend game plan.”

MADD Canada and Allstate Canada also encourage motorists to be aware of other drivers and if they see any driver they suspect is impaired, call 911. That call could save a life.

Football fans can make the smart choice for a sober and reliable ride home with just the push of a button – check out Uber, the Official Designated Ride of MADD Canada. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/u/reasons-to-ride/ for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca .



About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is a leading home and auto insurer focused on providing its customers prevention and protection products and services for every stage of life. Serving Canadians since 1953, Allstate strives to keep both customers and employees in "Good Hands®" and is proud to have been named a Best Employer in Canada for eight consecutive years. Allstate is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it operates and has partnered with organizations such as MADD Canada, United Way and Junior Achievement. To learn more, visit www.allstate.ca . For safety tips and advice, visit www.goodhandsadvice.ca .

For more information, contact: Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or Travon Smith, Public Relations Specialist, Allstate Insurance Company of Canada, 905-475-4527 or .