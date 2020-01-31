﻿﻿Oslo, 31 January 2020: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Scatec Solar ASA ("Scatec Solar") published 30 January 2020 regarding a share capital increase following an exercise of employee share options.

The issuance of 554,517 new shares has been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following registration, the share capital of Scatec Solar is NOK 3,142,079.725 divided on 125,683,189 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.025. Each share represents one vote in the company's General Meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR,

tel: +47 950 38 364

email: ingrid.aarsnes@scatecsolar.com

About Scatec Solar

Scatec Solar is an integrated independent solar power producer, delivering affordable, rapidly deployable and sustainable clean energy worldwide. A long- term player, Scatec Solar develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains solar power plants and has an installation track record of more than 1.3 GW. The company has a total of 1.9 GW in operation and under construction on four continents.



With an established global presence and a significant project pipeline, the company is targeting a capacity of 4.5 GW in operation and under construction by end of 2021. Scatec Solar is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SSO'. To learn more, visit www.scatecsolar.com.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act