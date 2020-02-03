Trondheim, Norway, 3 February 2020: NORBIT’s CFO, Stian Lønvik, has given notice to the company that he will resign from his position. He has a 6-month termination period hence he will remain in position until end July 2020. NORBIT will promptly start the search for his replacement.

“We regret that Stian has decided to leave NORBIT to pursue other interests. We would like to thank him for his contributions over the years,” says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO NORBIT, +47 959 62 915

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company’s business is structured to address its key markets; Oceans, targeting the global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS), offering connectivity solutions for truck applications, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR), with in-house multidisciplinary R&D and manufacturing.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, with manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway and 12 offices and subsidiaries around the world.

